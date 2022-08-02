Silvercrest Asset Management Group's (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAMG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.18 on 23rd of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which is above the industry average.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Silvercrest Asset Management Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 29.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Silvercrest Asset Management Group has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Silvercrest Asset Management Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

