Silverdale man charged after knife threats, starting fire in house

A Silverdale man has been charged with three felonies after threatening his girlfriend with a knife, barricading himself inside his home and starting a fire inside the residence over the weekend, authorities said.

Prosecutors filed three charges against Jimmie Earl York, 39, related to the incident in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday: first-degree robbery, first-degree arson and second-degree assault, all of which include special allegations of domestic violence against an intimate partner.

York’s girlfriend reported to a Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy late Saturday night that she and York had gotten into an argument earlier while sitting in a vehicle at the Silverdale Safeway. York, she said, pulled out a knife and held it to her throat and “informed her that today is a good day to die,” the deputy wrote in a report. The man pressed the knife to her throat but didn’t cut her.

Eventually, they drove home to a residence off Bucklin Hill Road, where the two struggled over her purse, which York had taken from her to prevent her from leaving, according to the sheriff's office. York swung a knife at her, and she was able to drive away while York attempted to slash her vehicle’s tires.

When law enforcement went to the house, York barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit, the deputy wrote. After about 15 minutes of calling for him to exit the home, deputies heard “an audible popping/explosion that was followed immediately by smoke and flames coming from inside the residence.” York then fled from the back of the residence and was taken into custody.

The home is a duplex, and two people in the other unit were evacuated after the fire started. The interior of the home suffered “extensive” damage.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Silverdale man charged after knife threats, starting fire in house