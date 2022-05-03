Silverdale woman, charged with a felony, may have left country with her 3 children

Dina Patricia Burns

Law enforcement officials are looking for a Silverdale woman who did not return her three children to their father a week ago as required by a March court decision, and investigators are concerned she may plan to leave the country.

Dina Patricia Burns, 41, was charged Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree custodial interference, a felony. A warrant has been issued for her arrest and, additionally, a court has ordered law enforcement to find the children and bring them to court, said Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ken Dickinson.

Dickinson said investigators do not have information to suggest the three children are in danger.

The father of the children, ages 12, 10 and 8, was granted primary custody on March 11 after a contentious dispute, with Burns taking the children every other weekend.

Burns picked up the children from school on April 22, as scheduled, but a school employee called the father to say Burns told the school the children would not return for a week.

The father then told investigators that on April 26 — a day after the children were supposed to be returned — Burns called him and asked for the children's passports, which he did not turn over.

Burns is originally from Ecuador and has connections in Canada. The father fears Burns may try to take the children outside of the U.S.

Further, investigators wrote in court documents that the father heard that one of the children told a school friend that the family was traveling to Canada before then traveling to Ecuador. The father also told investigators that neighbors believed Burns left her residence on April 22 and has not returned.

The felony charge follows a contentious custody battle, during which allegations made by Burns against the children’s father were found false, according to court documents.

The judge granted primary custody to the father and also found that protection orders against the father were obtained by Burns without just cause. The only protection order in place was against Burns for allegedly assaulting the children’s father, according to court records.

Story continues

Among the findings by Superior Court Judge Sally Olsen was a “long term impairment of” Burns’ emotional state.

Burns is known to drive a silver Chrysler Voyager with Arizona license plates.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington woman with felony may have left US with her children