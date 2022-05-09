A Silverdale woman charged with a felony after being accused of failing to return her three children to their father was arrested last week in Connecticut with her children, who were safe.

Dina Patricia Burns, 41, was arrested Wednesday in Tolland County, Connecticut, outside Hartford, according to court documents. She had been charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree custodial interference.

Investigators wrote they suspected Burns may have intended to leave the country with the children, ages 12, 10 and 8. Burns shared custody of the three children with their father, who had primary custody. Court records say the children were returned to their father.

Burns picked up the three children from school on Friday, April 22, and did not return them the following Monday. The charges and arrest warrant were issued April 29.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Silverdale woman who went missing with three children arrested in Connecticut