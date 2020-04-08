The Silverfern Group Announces First Close of SGO Fund III - Targeting Opportunistic Investments Post-Covid-19

NEW YORK and FRANKFURT, Germany, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silverfern Group, an investment management firm making direct investments in middle market private equity globally, today announced the successful March 31, 2020 first close of Silverfern Global Opportunities Fund III, L.P. ("Fund III"), including additional access to co-investments from its affiliated entities, at over €110 million. The Fund III first close included new and existing institutional and private investors.

Silverfern Managing Director Robert Spittler (Frankfurt) commented: "We are pleased to have completed a successful first close for Fund III despite the market turbulence being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe the strong support we have received from our investors demonstrates the resilience of Silverfern's consistent and opportunistic investment strategy across market cycles."

Silverfern Managing Partner Clive Holmes added: "Silverfern's core investment team has invested prudently and successfully through three major market downturns, and comes into the Covid-19 induced market correction deeply experienced in capitalizing on asset pricing adjustments and in managing assets for attractive risk-adjusted returns. We are continuing our proven investment strategy of originating investments and opportunistically investing on a global basis in good companies alongside our investment partners. While market volatility is currently at unprecedented levels, we believe that now is the time to look at opportunities to invest and that 2020 vintage private equity funds will perform attractively on both an absolute and relative basis."

About Silverfern

Silverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm. From its offices in New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Sydney, its experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals makes investments in global middle-market private equity. Targeting $25 million to $100 million per investment in partnership with sophisticated family offices, non-traditional investment partners, and leading private equity firms selected by Silverfern, Silverfern seeks to invest in buyouts, build-ups, acquisitions, growth equity and recapitalizations worldwide. Silverfern's investment strategy seeks to mitigate systemic risk in its portfolio by opportunistically pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns on a global basis, while at the same time seeking to manage local/market risk through its strategy to partner with qualified, local, investment partners on each of its investments. Additional information is available at www.silfern.com

Media Contacts: Todd Fogarty or Aduke Thelwell

KEKST

237491@email4pr.com

+ 1 212 521 4800

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-silverfern-group-announces-first-close-of-sgo-fund-iii--targeting-opportunistic-investments-post-covid-19-301037088.html

SOURCE The Silverfern Group