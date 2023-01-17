Silvergate Capital reports net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter

Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies
Hannah Lang
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - Silvergate Capital Corp reported a net loss of $1 billion in the fourth quarter, after reporting earlier this month that investors spooked by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX pulled out more than $8 billion in deposits in the last three months of 2022.

Shares of the bank were up nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

The crypto-focused bank had previously announced it would cut its workforce by 40%, or about 200 employees, as it tries to rein in costs amid a deepening crypto downturn.

Silvergate had released a preliminary earnings report Jan. 5, in which it reported total deposits from digital asset customers declining to $3.8 billion at the end of December, compared to $11.9 billion at the end of September. The company sold $5.2 billion of debt securities at a loss of $718 million in the fourth quarter to maintain liquidity.

The dire earnings report shows the extent of the impact on the digital asset industry from the downfall of crypto exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November after failing to cover customer withdrawals, marking a stunning reversal of fortunes for what was one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges.

Silvergate had said earlier it had no outstanding loans or investments in FTX, but its shares have shed 69% of their value since the exchange's meltdown, which sparked a wild crypto sell-off.

Slowing the expansion of its business, La Jolla, California-based Silvergate also said earlier this month it would delay the launch of a blockchain-based payment solution it had purchased from Meta Platforms Inc-backed Diem Group last year.

The bank said it would take an impairment charge of $196 million in the fourth quarter on assets purchased for the payment solution venture.

Founded in 1988, Silvergate ventured into crypto in 2013. The bank counts major exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc and Kraken among its customers.

The bank had also operated a mortgage warehouse business, but announced in December that it would be winding down that division, citing the rising interest rate environment and reduction in mortgage volumes. Company filings show that the bank received $4.3 billion in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • It's Time to Talk About Gay Steroid Use

    Bros shone a light on men using testosterone injections to achieve a muscular physique. Columnist Alexander Cheves further explores its queer history and dangers.

  • Whirlpool partners Arcelik in Europe, quits MidEast and Africa

    Whirlpool also said it had agreed to sell its Middle Eastern and African businesses to Arcelik, which the Turkish firm said was for 20 million euros ($21.65 million) in cash. The moves come after Whirlpool launched a review of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations in April 2022 and said it planned to focus on higher margin businesses.

  • Global Push to Treat HIV Leaves Children Behind

    AWENDO, Kenya — The stories the mothers tell when they gather at the Awendo Health Centre in western Kenya are a catalog of small failures, missed opportunities and devastating consequences. What unites the two dozen or so women who meet periodically, on wooden benches in a bare clinic room or under a tree in the courtyard, is their children: All have HIV. It has been two decades since efforts to prevent the transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, from mother to child during pregnancy a

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th

    ABM, AAP and PZZA have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 17, 2022.

  • Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2

    Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are parents to a 3-month-old and a daughter born in 2018

  • South Africa: Search on after tiger escapes, attacks man

    Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend, injured a man and killed a dog. Residents have been warned to be on high alert in the Walkerville region south of Johannesburg and avoid confronting the animal, as a group of about 30 people search the area where its latest tracks were identified. Members of a special police task force were expected to start leading the search on Monday and take over from a local community police group and the SPCA animal protection group.

  • Journalist and YouTube host Andrew Callaghan addresses sexual misconduct allegations

    Callaghan has pledged to start therapy sessions immediately.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed in Case of Emergency in 2023

    With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also...

  • Fidelity pledges $250 million to support minority students

    Fidelity Investments will commit $250 million to a new education initiative to support up to 50,000 underserved minority students with scholarships and mentorship programs in the next five years. The Invest in My Education program, announced Tuesday, plans to increase graduation rates and students’ ability to complete their education debt free. Pamela Everhart, Fidelity’s head of Regional Public Affairs and Community Relations, said the program is part of the firm’s plans to direct more resources to some minority communities.

  • Armenian museum reopens in Jerusalem's Old City

    A hundred years after taking in scores of children whose parents were killed in the Armenian genocide, a 19th-century orphanage in Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter has reopened its doors as a museum documenting the community's rich, if pained, history. The Mardigian Museum showcases Armenian culture and tells of the community's centuries-long connection to the holy city. At the same time, it is a memorial to around 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Turks around World War I, in what many scholars consider the 20th century's first genocide.

  • U.S., Taiwan officials pledge ambitious trade negotiating schedule

    The United States and Taiwan concluded four days of trade negotiations on Monday and reached consensus on a number of areas related to trade facilitation, anti-corruption, small and medium-sized enterprises and regulatory practices, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said. The first major negotiating round of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade saw the two sides exchange texts on those areas in Taipei, USTR said in a statement. The talks, which do not include any tariff reductions or traditional market access enhancements, aim to reach agreements with "economically meaningful" outcomes and will include discussions on China's "economic coercion," according to a Taiwan official.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News

    Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said. Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China's economy grew 3% in 2022 as COVID-19 weighed on growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Ines Ferre and Brad Smith discuss China’s full-year GDP growth.

  • Jackson State NFL player James Houston finishes second in sacks by rookies for 2022

    Former Jackson State defensive end and Detroit Lions rookie James Houston had eight sacks in the final seven games of the NFL season.

  • A Large Crypto Market Maker Is Already Distancing Itself From New 3AC Venture

    The co-founders of bankrupt 3AC think they can 'dominate' the crypto claims market, eventually 'fill the power vaccum left by FTX'.

  • Why ‘A Man Called Otto’ Worked Outside New York City & Los Angeles With $15M-Plus Wide Opening

    In an age of streaming and Covid concerns when many older-skewing dramatic films find their way safely into homes, Sony Pictures rolled the dice on the Tom Hanks drama A Man Called Otto. It grossed $15.3 million in its third–weekend wide expansion over the four-day MLK weekend, well surpassing its $8M projection. The result surprised […]

  • What is wash trading, the fraudulent practice that some experts say accounts for 70% of transactions on crypto exchanges?

    Wash trading can artificially boost prices, give the illusion of liquidity, and generate interest from other investors, experts tell Insider.

  • 3 Steelers free agents that the team cannot overspend on

    These 3 free agents can't get big contracts from the Steelers.

  • Did Walgreens lie about its shoplifting problem?

    Did Walgreens lie about its shoplifting problem?

  • Andrew Callaghan Posts Video Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Plans to Start Therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous

    Independent filmmaker and media personality Andrew Callaghan, who gained prominence for his comedic man-on-the-street Channel 5 interviews on YouTube and a new HBO documentary “This Place Rules,” has shared a video apology to further address allegations of sexual misconduct, first levied against him in early January. The nearly five-minute video, posted on a YouTube channel […]