Silvergate probed by US prosecutors over FTX, Alameda accounts: Bloomberg

U.S. prosecutors are investigating California-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital Corp. for how it handled accounts tied to now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its brokerage arm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Department of Justice’s fraud unit is investigating Silvergate’s dealings with the collapsed crypto companies, according to the Bloomberg report.

Silvergate has not been accused of any wrongdoing and the investigation is in its early stages, according to the report. Silvergate declined to comment, Bloomberg said.

Silvergate’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell 18% in after-hours trading on Thursday, erasing most of the 29% gain during the day.

The company posted a net loss of US$949 million for all of 2022, compared to a net income of US$75.5 million in 2021, according to its latest earnings report released last month.

In early January, Silvergate laid off 40% of its staff, or about 200 employees, after the collapse of FTX, it said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 5.