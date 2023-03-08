Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. federal officials have been discussing with Silvergate Capital Corp's management to avoid a shutdown, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the cryptocurrency-focused bank rose about 5% in after-market trading.

Last week, the bank warned it was delaying its annual report and said it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.

U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said.

One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) examiners were authorized to go to Silvergate's offices by the Federal Reserve, which is its main federal overseer and the examiners are reviewing the company's books and records, Bloomberg News added.

FDIC examiners arrived at the company's La Jolla, California offices last week, the people told Bloomberg News, and added the company has not made a decision on how to deal with its deepening financial turmoil.

FDIC and Silvergate were not immediately available for comments.

Silvergate had been trying to ease investor concerns over its future as it reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX in November drove investors to pull out $8 billion in deposits from the bank in the last three months of the year.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Novo obesity drug to launch in the UK soon, says watchdog

    Novo Nordisk's keenly anticipated weight loss medicine, Wegovy, will soon be made available to thousands of people in the UK, the country's drug cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Wednesday. Data from a clinical trial showed that participants on Wegovy lost on average 12.4% more of their body weight than those who received a placebo. The drug’s use will be limited to adults being treated at an specialist NHS weight management service who have at least one weight-related condition, such as heart disease, and body mass index (BMI) - a measure of body fat based on height and weight - of 35 indicating obesity, alongside diet and exercise adjustments, NICE said.

  • Jordan subpoenas former school board association execs, disinformation official in Biden admin. probe

    Jordan subpoenaed Nina Jankowicz, the former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s disbanded Disinformation Governance Board.

  • Silvergate Bank continues to weigh on crypto market, J.P. Morgan reiterates Signature Bank rating

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show with an update on Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank.

  • The Mandalorian Is Finally Giving Everyone Under the Helmet Proper Credit

    The Mandalorian made a huge change for its third season and maybe you didn’t even realize it. It happens during the credits where all the familiar, famous names are given prominent placement over the super cool concept art. Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, yup we know them. Emily Swallow and Carl Weathers, sure. Then two names who aren’t as familiar: Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder.

  • Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Torches 'Local Mussolini' Ron DeSantis

    The author highlighted the "scariest thing of all" about the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

  • Ex-Raider Ruggs' felony DUI case stalled by fight over judge

    A Nevada judge will again be asked to decide which justice of the peace should handle a preliminary hearing in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is accused of killing a woman in drunken car crash in 2021. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia told Ruggs and his attorneys on Monday that she lacks the authority to decide whether she or another judge should preside over the hearing to decide if there is enough evidence to warrant that Ruggs stand trial on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence causing death. Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they will again take the issue to Clark County District Court, where a judge in January said the case should be assigned to the Las Vegas DUI specialty court docket.

  • A Ukrainian tennis player refused to shake her Russian opponent's hand after winning a tournament title and dedicated her victory to Ukraine's soldiers

    Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk dedicated her first WTA title to the Ukrainian soldiers "fighting and dying right now" on the frontlines.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

    The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. Had you invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021, I'll show you the mind-blowing amount you'd have today -- despite the token, and the broader crypto sector, plunging in value during the past year or so. Shiba Inu is no exception, but it does have a passionate community behind it, including developers who continue to create new use cases.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • Missing $96,000 is your problem, Coinbase allegedly told account holder who had life savings cleaned out

    The crypto exchange’s response to the alleged theft “disclaimed any responsibility for the hacking of its customers’ accounts.”

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $38.15, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session.