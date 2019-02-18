Here’s What Silverlake Axis Ltd’s (SGX:5CP) ROCE Can Tell Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Silverlake Axis:

0.30 = RM160m ÷ (RM1.0b – RM252m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Silverlake Axis has an ROCE of 30%.

Does Silverlake Axis Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Silverlake Axis’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Software industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Silverlake Axis’s ROCE is currently very good.

As we can see, Silverlake Axis currently has an ROCE of 30%, less than the 44% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Silverlake Axis’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Silverlake Axis has total liabilities of RM252m and total assets of RM1.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Silverlake Axis’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Silverlake Axis may be worth a closer look.