Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Silverlake Axis

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Shiou Goh bought S$127k worth of shares at a price of S$0.42 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$914k for 2.13m shares purchased. Overall, Silverlake Axis insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around S$0.43. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of S$0.41 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Silverlake Axis Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Silverlake Axis insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought RM433k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Silverlake Axis

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Silverlake Axis insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about S$35m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Silverlake Axis Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Silverlake Axis we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.