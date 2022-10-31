Silverlake Axis (SGX:5CP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.007

The board of Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.007 on the 16th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 2.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Silverlake Axis' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Silverlake Axis' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.3% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0392 total annually to MYR0.022. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.6% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 26% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Silverlake Axis will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

