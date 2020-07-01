Silverlode Consulting, A GBX Group Company, Expands Team And Services With The Addition Of Several Key Hires

CLEVELAND, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverlode Consulting today announced the appointment of Maureen Hourihan to Director of Tax Consulting. Maureen has more than 20 years of experience assisting corporate clients to identify, utilize, and manage economic and tax incentives. Prior to joining Silverlode, Maureen was the Director of Incentives Operations for Equifax Workforce Solutions, overseeing the firm's Location Based Incentives (LBI) and Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) client support team.

Maureen joins three other highly experienced incentives professionals who have also joined Silverlode in the past several weeks. Allison Hollin, Julia Dietz, and Quan Hoang bring decades of experience in credits and incentives consulting to Silverlode's Location Based Incentives team and, together with Maureen, significantly expand the firm's capabilities in statutory state and federal income tax credits. Many of the team's former clients who are in the Fortune 500 have already become Silverlode clients.

"We are very pleased to welcome Maureen, Julie, Allison, and Quan to our LBI team," said Silverlode's President, Dennis McAndrew. "Their addition greatly enhances Silverlode's service offerings and opens new cost saving opportunities for our clients. With the retroactive renewal of the federal Empowerment Zone Employment, Indian Employment, and Disaster Recovery credits, the creation of new COVID-19 related incentives, and unsettled economic conditions, this is an important time for companies to manage credit opportunities effectively and we're well-positioned to help."

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Silverlode is a GBX Group company and a multi-disciplinary consulting firm. These new additions further extend the GBX mission to identify and share knowledge of incentive based programs that bring economic and community growth to its individual, organization and corporate partners.

Silverlode was founded in 2002, by former leaders of the consulting practices of EY and PwC, who saw a need for a more nimble and personal approach to client service in the areas of corporate, economic, and community growth. Silverlode Consulting was acquired by GBX Group in 2018. For more about Silverlode, visit silverlodeconsulting.com/.

GBX Group LLC specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. GBX partners with property owners, developers, and local preservation organizations to acquire, redevelop, and preserve historic real estate, generating community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 125 projects in 20 states. For more about GBX, visit gbxgroup.com/.

