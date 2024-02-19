Silverspot butterfly in northern New Mexico is 'threatened' amid climate change threats

A butterfly known to dwell along New Mexico’s eastern plains and the mountains to the north was deemed “threatened” by the federal government, affording the species protections to prevent its extinction.

A subspecies of silverspot butterfly known to survive in 10 populations through New Mexico, southern Colorado and eastern Utah, was deemed likely to die out with government intervention.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its decision Wednesday following a public comment period in 2022 and an assessment of the species throughout its range.

A threatened status means that without improvement, its condition could soon warrant endangered status, the highest federal protection afforded to imperiled plants and animals when their extinction is believed imminent.

The fragility and potentially increasing threats to the butterfly's habitat justified the status, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

“While the silverspot butterfly is not in immediate danger of extinction, the best available scientific information indicates that it is likely in danger of extinction in the foreseeable future,” read a statement from the agency.

Why is the silverspot butterfly threatened?

The butterfly requires moist, open meadows and uses vegetation for shelter.

There are several types of silverspot butterflies, the Service reported, but this one lives at elevations ranging 5,200 to 8,300 feet, with wings spanning 3 inches.

A variety of herbaceous plants are needed as sources of nectar, providing energy to adults for flying and mating.

Butterflies lay their eggs on or immediately next to bog violets that the larvae feed on after hatching about two weeks after being laid, usually in September.

They then go dormant until May when the bog violet begins to flower, feeding on the plant through July.

The larvae metamorphosize in adult butterflies, living for about 45 days until laying eggs in September.

This process could be at risk, read the agency’s report, due to the aridification of the region the butterfly dwells in.

That could be threatened by aridification of its range due to climate change, the Service reported, along with heavy livestock grazing and human alteration of water supplies.

What did the public say about the proposal?

The listing was opposed by New Mexico agricultural leaders who feared such a rule could stymie the state’s farmers and ranchers.

In comments submitted by the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, Director of Government Affairs Tiffany Rivera said any listing under the Endangered Species Act, including for the silverspot butterfly, could imped private landowner rights.

Landowners could instead collaborate with the agency on voluntary measures to protect the species, without slowing agricultural production, Rivera wrote.

She said the Bureau did support the agency’s decision to not list critical habitat as it would allow for continued livestock grazing without regulatory burdens.

“Livestock grazing is an important tool for overall forest health and wildlife habitat because it helps to ensure open habitat, reduces vegetation that competes with the bog violet, and mitigates wildfires,” Rivera wrote. “Limitations on grazing and mowing, such as those proposed in the rule, could greatly affect the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers as grazing land and forage is already limited due to the fire.”

Santa Fe-based environmental group WildEarth Guardians commented that the species should be listed as “endangered” rather than threatened, contending extinction was likely without stronger government action.

Joe Bushyhead, endangered species attorney with the group said a critical habitat designation was also needed to restrict human activities in the butterfly’s range and support its recovery.

“Species with designated critical habitat are twice as likely to move toward recovery than those species that were not designated critical habitat,” he wrote. “Absent credible information of actual collection risk, designating critical habitat is both prudent and necessary to conserve the silverspot butterfly.”

The listing was supported by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA), which said it would work with the federal agency to devise a plan and take actions to allay threats to the butterfly.

“Since the known colonies of this species occur exclusively on private land in New Mexico, open dialogue and transparent communication with landowners will be key for furthering the conservation of the species and avoiding any surprise restrictions on agricultural production,” wrote NMDA Cabinet Jeff Witte.

