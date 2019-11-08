Update: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Gained 85% In The Last Three Years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), which is up 85%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 40% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11% , including dividends .

Check out our latest analysis for SilverSun Technologies

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

SilverSun Technologies became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:SSNT Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on SilverSun Technologies's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, SilverSun Technologies's TSR for the last 3 years was 93%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

SilverSun Technologies provided a TSR of 11% over the year (including dividends) . That's fairly close to the broader market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 8.5%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

We will like SilverSun Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.