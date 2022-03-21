SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SilverSun Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$887k ÷ (US$17m - US$6.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, SilverSun Technologies has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.4% average generated by the Software industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SilverSun Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SilverSun Technologies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of SilverSun Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However it looks like SilverSun Technologies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, SilverSun Technologies has decreased its current liabilities to 37% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, SilverSun Technologies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 18% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SilverSun Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

