Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.0604

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.0604 on the 15th of May. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 3.7% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 34.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 73%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.07 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Sime Darby Plantation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

