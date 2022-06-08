Simi Valley man charged with attempted murder of SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh

In this 2018 file photo, then Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

A 26-year-old Simi Valley man was charged with attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske was expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Maryland Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan.

According to USA Today, the Montgomery County Police Department received a call for service at 1:42 a.m. to a location near Kavanaugh's house and made the arrest, said Shiera Goff, a spokesperson for the agency.

Authorities later recovered a Glock pistol, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, hammer and crow bar from a pack he was carrying, according to a federal affidavit.

Roske allegedly told Montgomery County police detectives he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion, as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Roske faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to a federal Department of Justice news release.

