Simi Valley nonprofit creates care packages for veterans around the world

To celebrate Veteran’s Day, For The Troops, a nonprofit organization, is preparing care packages that will be sent to U.S. troops stationed around the world. The Simi Valley-based organization relies on volunteers to help pack boxes filled with everyday essentials such as toothbrushes, shampoo, hygiene products, tea, snacks, and more. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Nov. 10, 2023. Donations can be made here: https://www.forthetroops.org/troops-wish-list-4/

