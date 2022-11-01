‘Similar group of teen suspects’: Boise police investigate more reports of attacks

The Boise Police Department is investigating up to 10 reports involving teenagers suspected of attacking adults and other teens throughout October.

The Idaho Statesman previously reported that police were investigating at least three incidents of juveniles attacking people in downtown Boise at night. In one incident, an adult victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, including a broken jaw and two broken teeth.

“There are about 6-10 reports from the last month that may involve a similar group of teen suspects,” Hayley Williams, Boise Police Department spokesperson, told the Statesman in an email Friday.

Four juvenile suspects are facing charges related to incidents, Williams said, and are suspected of being involved in one or more of the reported attacks.

Police made their first arrest on Oct. 18, Williams said. That came after an investigation into an incident of teens trying to attack an adult male in a parking garage in the 400 block of Capitol Boulevard shortly after 12 a.m. on Oct. 2. One suspect pointed a toy gun at the victim, and several people hit and kicked the victim’s truck, causing damage to the passenger door, police said.

Boise arrested three other underage suspects on Oct. 19 after responding to a report of a fight with other teenagers near W. Franklin Street and N. Milwaukee Street, near the Boise Towne Square mall.

“Additional charges are being routed to the Ada County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for review,” Williams said.

The incidents all involve suspects who are younger than 18, so authorities cannot disclose information on their identity.

Personal safety tips from Boise police

Stay on well-lit, well-traveled streets.

If you leave work after dark, ask someone (a co-worker or security guard) to walk you to your car.

Be alert to your surroundings when getting in and out of your car.

Avoid parking in isolated areas with little traffic, and be alert in parking garages.

Park in well-lit areas close to your destination.

If you need help, yell and call 911 on your cellphone.

For more safety tips, visit the Boise Police Department personal safety page.

The Boise Police Department asks victims or anyone with information about any attacks to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.