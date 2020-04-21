Simio Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SEWICKLEY, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio is pleased to announce that Howard Coltin will be joining the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective April 20, 2020. In this role, Mr. Coltin will be responsible for accelerating Simio's worldwide revenue growth, while building awareness of the company's game-changing portfolio of Industry 4.0 simulation and scheduling products.

Mr. Coltin brings to Simio over two decades of experience in management, sales, marketing, operations, and manufacturing. He joins the company from Ansys, Inc., where he held senior leadership roles in sales and operations over his 11-year tenure. Prior to Ansys, he built an impressive track record of growing emerging software technology companies from the ground up. Mr. Coltin holds a B.S. in Electrical & Computer Engineering from Northeastern University.

"We're excited to have Howard on board. Coupling his significant experience at both established and emerging technology companies with Simio's seasoned executive team positions us well to grow business through our direct sales force, as well as an expanded partner ecosystem," said C. Dennis Pegden, Simio's founder and CEO. "Howard will be responsible for global sales and marketing of both our simulation and scheduling products. He will be a key member of our team as we pursue our vision of becoming the leading process Digital Twin solution for the design and operation of complex systems."

"I would also like to thank Richard Ritchie, a stalwart of Simio, for his 11-years of work helping Simio get off the ground and forged into the company that we are today," says Mr. Pegden. A co-founder of Simio, Mr. Ritchie will be retiring from his role as Vice President Simulation Sales on May 1, 2020. "Richard has been instrumental in Simio's success. Although he is retiring from Simio, I am confident he will remain a valued and contributing member of our team."

Media Contact:

Eric Howard

+1-412-265-5295

ehoward@simio.com

Related Images

howard-coltin.jpg

Howard Coltin

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simio-announces-new-senior-vice-president-of-sales-and-marketing-301043940.html

SOURCE Simio LLC