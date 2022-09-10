Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Simmons First National investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.19 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.76 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Simmons First National stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of $23.84. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Simmons First National's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Simmons First National's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Simmons First National has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Simmons First National got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Simmons First National has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. Simmons First National ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Simmons First National that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

