Simmons murder trial postponed

Apr. 19—Chase A. Simmons was scheduled to go on trial this week on charges of fatally shooting two teens at a party in Whitesville in 2019.

But the trial was postponed by two months Monday, after new testimony from a supposed eyewitness emerged last week.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington posted Simmons' trial, on two counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault, until June 13. The trial was supposed to be being Tuesday, April 19.

Simmons, 20, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144, was charged with fatally shooting Jasper T. "Rex" Brown III, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a June 1, 2019 yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville. A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot, but recovered.

Bryce Caldwell, a member of Simmons' defense team, asked Wethington to block the eyewitness' account from being presented at trial. Caldwell's motion says defense attorneys received a recording from the witness, where the witness "allegedly (provides) eyewitness testimony to the events" at the party.

The eyewitness had been interviewed by law enforcement previously, but provided limited information, and was not interviewed again until last week. The videotaped interview took place last Thursday.

The witness provided a statement "that is significant" to Simmons' attorney's ability to put on an defense, Caldwell told Wethington,

The defense had no notice the witness was going to provide new testimony until attorneys received the DVD late Friday morning, Caldwell said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said prosecutor's also did not have the witnesses account of the incident until last week.

"It's not anything we've had that we'd not turned over" to the defense, Kuegel said. "I've never had it."

Wethington denied the defense motion to exclude the witness from testifying at trial, but granted a motion to delay the start of the trial until June.

"It would be unfair to Mr. Simmons to have this big surprise" and not have time to prepare a defense, Wethington said.

Before the trial, a hearing will be held to determine whether evidence of Simmons' alleged prior behaviors can be presented to the jury. Such evidence is usually inadmissible, unless it is used to show the defendant had "motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan (and) knowledge" of the incident.

Court records say photos found on Simmons' cell phone show him brandishing multiple firearms, including two Glock handguns. A Glock handgun was used in the shooting.

The hearing on Simmons' prior acts will be held on June 6.

The courtroom was full of members of Brown's and Winstead's families. Whethington told audience members to not attempt to influence the jury during the trial, either by demonstrating outside the judicial center, or by wearing clothing in the courtroom urging the jury to take a particular action.

"Rarely do I take the opportunity to interfere with the First Amendment, but I have that power when I have concerns about the fairness of the trial," Wethington said.

"Your appearance and presence is welcome and encouraged," Wethington told the family members, but added that the only evidence the jury can hear is what will be presented on the witness stand.

