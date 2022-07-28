Simmons sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2019 double homicide

Jul. 28—Chase Allen Simmons, the Owensboro man who was a juvenile when he fatally shot two teens at a 2019 party in Whitesville, was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday in Daviess Circuit Court.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington formally sentenced Simmons, 20, in front of a courtroom filled with the families of Jasper "Rex" Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 15. Brown and Winstead died after Simmons shot both teens on June 1, 2019, at a yard party. A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot, but survived.

A jury convicted Simmons on two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault. The jury recommend Simmons serve a total of 60 years in prison.

Before the hearing, Wethington told the spectators he would accept the jury's recommended sentence. Simmons will be eligible to go before the parole board after serving 20 years.

Wethington urged the audience to not cause a disturbance during the hearing. At the conclusion of the June trial, Simmons made comments to the family members of the victims that caused a disturbance.

Simmons did not speak during the hearing and largely kept his head lowered.

Defense attorney Pat Flaherty said he was not seeking a lesser sentence for Simmons, but said Simmons had been the victim of a lifetime of abuse.

The first report of abuse was in 2002 when Simmons was 1 year old, Flaherty said.

"I do think there's a direct correlation from the abuse he received as a child" to the shooting, Flaherty said. "I do hope the family understands this (abuse) made this person."

Flaherty said Simmons was evaluated when he was 8 years old and showed signs of homicidal and suicidal thoughts.

Four members of the Brown and Winstead families made statements.

Angela Martin, Brown's mother, said she felt like "justice has been served," but also said she wanted Simmons to receive a longer sentence.

"I want you to know my child had a lot of life in him," Martin said. "It's not fair. I just wish he (Simmons) would never see daylight, but it's not my call."

Story continues

April Winstead, Amarius Winstead's mother, said about Simmons, "I'll bet it's a tough feeling to know you've thrown your whole life away."

Winstead said she is regularly reminded of her son.

"There are days I drive past kids that look like Mari, and I have to pull over and break down," Winstead said. "I shouldn't only have to see my child in dreams."

Of the shooting, Winstead said, "my child was innocent here and had to lose his life for just wanting to hang out."

The case took "three long years" to resolve, Winstead said. "To know the person responsible is not on the streets is a huge relief."

After the hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the sentencing "has been a long time coming."

"I don't think I can be satisfied" with the sentence, he said. "It's hard to be satisfied when I have two individuals that were shot and killed here."

Of the sentence, Kuegel said, "60 years is a long time."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse