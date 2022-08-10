Simon Cowell says this 'America's Got Talent' contestant is the next Carrie Underwood

Yahoo Entertainment

Stephen Colbert addressed the rumored beef between himself and Mindy Kaling on The Late Show Monday night. Over the years, Kaling has appeared on The Late Show numerous times to promote her very successful shows like The Office, Mindy Project and, now, Never Have I Ever. Based on conversations Colbert and Kaling had on his show, headlines have been published portraying sort of a tense relationship between the two. However, when Colbert read those controversial headlines out loud with Kaling Monday, the two couldn't help but laugh about it. "Mindy, let's settle that last one. Do you and I have beef?" asked Colbert, to which Kaling replied, "We're the new Kanye/Pete," referring to the ongoing beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson, of course. Though, at one point, Kaling didn't disagree, as she pointed out to Colbert, "I mean, if I had to really examine it, I do think there have been things that you've done." In response to that, Colbert pointed a finger right back at Kaling, saying, "Well they didn't say anything about you talking **** about me at the Emmys last year! You called me a messy bitch on stage at the Emmys last year!" "Wait, that's true," realized Kaling, who added, "You know what? Forget this. We do have a problem!" Colbert followed with: "We do! And I said 'takes one to know one!'" So, ultimately, Colbert and Kaling realized – maybe they do have beef?