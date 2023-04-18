Simon Cowell tears up, presses golden buzzer over teen's ‘heavenly’ performance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

It takes a lot to make Simon Cowell tear up. But 13-year-old Malakai Bayoh was able to do just that.

During the April 16 episode of “Britain’s Got Talent,” the London teenager said his dream is to be a singer. He explained he began at the age of 7 after his mother made him join the choir “because she’s very bossy.”

Bayoh went on to sing an angelic rendition of “Pie Jesu” during his audition.

Within seconds of the choir singer’s performance, it’s clear Bayoh captivated Cowell’s attention. The clip also revealed fellow judge Bruno Tonioli watching the singer with wide open eyes.

The audience, equally entranced, erupted in applause, including Bayoh’s mom and sister who were seated among the crowd.

Throughout the performance, the camera showed Cowell smiling and tearing up. (If you haven’t watched "America’s Got Talent" or "Britain’s Got Talent," Cowell is notoriously hard to impress).

When Bayoh finished belting out the song, he earned a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience. Cowell is even seen winking at the teenager, who was beaming on the stage soaking the moment in.

“If there’s any one word I could use to describe that ... golden,” Cowell says.

With that, he pressed the show’s coveted “Golden Buzzer,” reserved for talent so extraordinary they get sent straight to the finals.

Gold confetti rained down on Bayoh, so much that he even made snow angels on the floor. Cowell quickly joined him on stage to celebrate the teenager’s performance.

“Come here,” he said as he embraced Bayoh. “How amazing was that. I mean seriously, seriously good. One of the best voices I think I’ve ever heard for someone your age. I mean this is amazing.”

The two grabbed a few fistfuls of the golden confetti before Cowell made his way back to his seat. Bayoh stuffed a few pieces into his pants pocket.

“I was in tears because you really touched me,” Tonioli said. “And it’s very simple, you sang like an angel.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for coming on this show,” Cowell said. “Really, it means a lot.”

Afterwards, Cowell noted that Bayoh’s performance “defines what a golden buzzer is all about.”

“Just when everything is perfect, and it’s a surprise and it’s magical,” he said. “We all ... trust me, if it wasn’t me, someone else would have hit it. That’s why I was very quick.”

And he’s not the only one emotional after Bayoh’s incredible performance. Viewers rushed to Twitter to praise the teenager’s voice.

“Not me crying like a baby listening to this kid sing. Couldn’t agree more with the golden buzzer, I would’ve done the same,” one user wrote.

“That choirboy was amazing,” another added, “Blew me away.”

Season 16 of “Britain’s Got Talent” premiered on April 15.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com