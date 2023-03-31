Simon Howes completes Atlantic row for Isle of Wight red squirrels

A 68-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has completed a solo row across the Atlantic to raise money for red squirrels.

Simon Howes arrived in St Lucia 72 days after leaving Gran Canaria on the unassisted voyage of more than 3,000 miles (4,800km).

During the trip he encountered 40ft waves and his boat overturned twice.

He has raised more than £75,000 to help the conservation of red squirrels on the island.

Speaking on St Lucia TV station DBSTV after his arrival at Rodney Bay Marina on the Caribbean island, Mr Howes described himself as a "very unsporty sort of guy".

He said: "I went through a few storms off the coast of Africa where there really were 40ft waves - that caused a few problems - the boat overturned on two occasions, through 175 degrees and with me hanging on for grim life to the rails."

He also had to deal with one of his oars being snapped in half and hatches on the deck being smashed, flooding his food stores.

It is believed Mr Howes is the first person to complete the row in 25 years, and is also one of the oldest people to row across the Atlantic solo and unassisted.

'Amazing animals'

On his online fundraising page, he said he wanted to help buy a piece of land on the island to help protect and observe the endangered species.

Mr Howes said: "Red squirrels are simply amazing animals and need our help to survive.

"I love red squirrels, rowing the Atlantic Ocean solo in a 25 foot boat always seemed like a good way to help the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust raise the money they need to create a sanctuary for them."

The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust said it was "thrilled" he had completed the transatlantic challenge.

"We could not be more delighted for him and can't wait to hear all about his adventures upon his return," it said.

While native red squirrels on the mainland have all but died out, the population on the island has survived as the Solent has acted as barrier preventing grey squirrels coming into contact with them.

