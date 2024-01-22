Simon Kenton staff showing support for teacher diagnosed with breast cancer

Jan. 22—Simon Kenton Elementary School staff are rallying behind and showing support for a fellow teacher who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kindergarten teacher Molly Carroll, who is 32 years old, was diagnosed with stage 2, triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma on Jan. 5. She will begin chemotherapy soon.

To show support for Carroll as she begins this journey, the staff surprised her Thursday morning by wearing white and pink t-shirts that say, "In Our Fighting Era," and they will continue to wear them throughout the school year and the day before she receives treatment.

The staff also gave Carroll a "chemo care package," and the students will receive a surprise to show support for her.

"We have had several members of our staff who have either endured cancer or who are actively going through it," said Simon Kenton Principal Allyson Thurman. "This is a small way that we can show them that they have a second family of people who love them and who will be here for them every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to remission."