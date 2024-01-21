Simon lands Hugo Boss and other newcomers for Ross Park Mall

Coming off a record year, fashion brand Hugo Boss is poised to establish its first shop in western Pennsylvania joining the upscale retail mix at Ross Park Mall.

Indianapolis-based Simon (NYSE: SPG) announced Hugo Boss as a newcomer to its Ross Park property along with some other new stores and repositionings.

According to an announcement, the new Hugo Boss store is expected to open on the lower level of Ross Park Mall near Warby Parker this summer.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

