Simon Rimmer's vegetarian restaurant in Didsbury shuts after 33 years

A vegetarian restaurant in Manchester, run by TV chef Simon Rimmer, has closed after 33 years.

Co-owner Simon Rimmer, announced online that the Lapwing Lane restaurant would be closing "with immediate effect".

He blamed a rise in rent and running costs which he said had made the restaurant "unviable" and said it was a "heart-breaking day". Greens in Didsbury opened in 1990.

The landlords have been contacted for comment.

"After 33 years of running Greens in Didsbury we've unfortunately had to close the door," Mr Rimmer said in a video on X.

"Our landlords have increased our rent by in the region of 35%. The cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people and general food costs have meant that the business unfortunately has become unviable, so with immediate effect we've unfortunately shut the door."

TV chef Simon Rimmer started the restaurant in 1990 with Simon Connolly

Mr Rimmer co-owns the restaurant with Simon Connolly and co-hosts Sunday Brunch on Channel 4 with Tim Lovejoy.

"I'd like to thank every single member of staff who's worked for us over the years," he said. "Every single customer who's come through the door, our amazing suppliers our neighbours, our friends and anybody who has ever set foot inside the door."

Mr Rimmer owns 14 restaurants in the north-west of England and one in Dubai and continues to cook in the restaurants every week, an online profile on his agent's website says.

A post on Instagram by both owners said that Greens' "sister restaurant" in Sale is still open.

"We'd love to see you all there to help the Greens story continue," it said.

Elsewhere on social media fans of the restaurant had been sharing their reaction to the news.

Comedian Iain Stirling, who is the voice of Love Island, said: "Mate one of my favourite places back in my Manchester days. Sending lots of love x" to which Mr Rimmer replied it was a "tough day".

Comedian Russell Kane said: "Nooooooo!!! Tell me the one is Sale is safe!!!".

A very sad day for us.

A message from us @greensveggie pic.twitter.com/v3uLUnkyoW — simonrimmer (@simonrim) January 2, 2024

A number of chefs also expressed their sympathy. Chef Dave Critchley said on X: "Sorry to hear this Simon" and former Master Chef finalist Tony Rodd said that he too had closed the doors to his restaurant today.

"I'm so sorry Chef. We've done the same today. It's a horrific situation we all find ourselves in, through no fault of our own. Stay strong to you and the team."

Many Greens regulars also took to social media to express their disappointment.

"This is so sad, we've had 15+ years of making memories and having wonderful times here," X user Dr. Vikas Shah said.

X user Jenny Hepburn said: "Oh no! I'm devastated about this! My favourite place… so sorry you've had to close."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk