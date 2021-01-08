Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book

Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Senator Hawley’s book (Getty Images)

Simon & Schuster has announced that it plans to cancel a forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, from Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

"After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, DC, Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” the publishing house said in a statement.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” the statement continued. "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

In a response posted to Twitter, the Republic Senator called the cancellation "Orwellian".

— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

"Simon & Schuster is cancelling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition."

"We’ll see you in court," he added.

Shortly after Hawley's tweet, Simon & Schuster responded, "We are confident that we are acting fully within our contractual rights to cancel publication of Josh Hawley's THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH."

Representative Ted Lieu of Torrance replied to Hawley’s statement, reminding him: “The First Amendment applies to government officials like you and me. It doesn’t apply to private sector companies like Simon & Schuster.”

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 8, 2021

The Senator, 41, had sought to overture the results of the 2020 presidential election before and after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday (6 January). The Tyranny of Big Tech was scheduled for publication in June.