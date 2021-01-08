Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book

Rachel Brodsky
&lt;p&gt;Simon &amp; Schuster cancels publication of Senator Hawley&#x002019;s book&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Senator Hawley’s book

(Getty Images)

Simon & Schuster has announced that it plans to cancel a forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, from Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

"After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, DC, Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” the publishing house said in a statement.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” the statement continued. "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

In a response posted to Twitter, the Republic Senator called the cancellation "Orwellian".

"Simon & Schuster is cancelling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition."

"We’ll see you in court," he added.

Shortly after Hawley's tweet, Simon & Schuster responded, "We are confident that we are acting fully within our contractual rights to cancel publication of Josh Hawley's THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH."

Representative Ted Lieu of Torrance replied to Hawley’s statement, reminding him: “The First Amendment applies to government officials like you and me. It doesn’t apply to private sector companies like Simon & Schuster.”

The Senator, 41, had sought to overture the results of the 2020 presidential election before and after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday (6 January). The Tyranny of Big Tech was scheduled for publication in June.

Latest Stories

  • Raffensperger escorted out of Ga. Capitol after it was surrounded by pro-Trump mob

    Militiamen and Trump supporters on Wednesday in Atlanta surrounded the state’s capitol building in search of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperper.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Indonesians divided over Bashir's release

    Some were angry, others concerned and a few even pleased. Indonesians had mixed views over the release of Islamic clerics and the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings Abu Bakar Bashir, after he served 10 years in prison. Police say the 82-year-old was linked to the attacks which killed 202 people and wounded many others - though he was never convicted of a direct role and denied any ties. Reuters caught up with one survivor. "Abu Bakar Bashir's freedom must remain under surveillance. Basically, his freedom and his right to return home are his rights as a citizen who has served a jail sentence according to the law, but I ask that even when he is home, he must also be kept under the supervision of the authorities.” This woman lost her husband in the bombings: "I have already forgiven him. If I don't forgive, I can't live my life, because if I don't forgive, this pain will continue and will affect my life. Once again, from the start I have forgiven the perpetrators for that incident." Bashir is regarded as the spiritual leader of a jihadist network with ties to al Qaeda. And he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014 while in jail. Indonesia's anti-terrorism agency said Bashir will undergo a deradicalization program. Bashir's son said his father would rest up at home at the Al Mukmin Islamic boarding school, where eager students awaited his arrival. Bashir founded the school in the 1970s and its graduates have been linked to militant networks and attacks.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Some Senate Republicans are open to impeachment, but path ahead is uncertain

    House Democrats appeared likely to impeach President Trump, which would make him the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

    ‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • 'Non-scalable' fence erected around Capitol building ahead of Biden's inauguration

    A "non-scalable" seven-foot fence is being erected around the US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as officials admitted "catastrophic" security failures had allowed rioters to breach the halls of Congress. The scenes of an angry mob swarming through the Capitol building on Wednesday alarmed security officials, who fear protesters may have become emboldened by the feeble security which enabled hundreds to surge through the seat of government. Security measures for the president-elect's swearing in ceremony, which will take place outside Congress on January 20, are being revised accordingly. Muriel Bowser, the Democrat mayor of Washington, announced on Thursday that the seven-foot, non-scalable fencing would surround the Capitol for at least the next 30 days. The Pentagon has authorised more than 6,000 National Guard troops from the District of Columbia and neighbouring states to be deployed in the city by this weekend.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it has apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. Indian and Chinese soldiers often lose their way in the disputed Himalayan region.

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account