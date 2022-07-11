Simone Biles Demolishes Trump Attorney Who Called Her A 'Loser'

Tomas Kassahun
3 min read
Simone Biles is clapping back at Jenna Ellis, a Trump administration lawyer who called the Olympic champion a “loser” after she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

Biles responded a day later.

“Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone,” she said.

The conservative pundit continued to fireback with another bizarre tweet.

 

Biles’ fans came out in full force to support the superstar gymnast.

Although Biles questioned Ellis’ popularity, the attorney gained fame in 2020 when she appeared to catch the brunt of Rudy Giuliani’s fart during a hearing in Lansing, Michigan, BuzzFeed News reports.

Ellis has also amassed more than 800,000 followers on Twitter, attracting like-minded supporters as she continues to spew hateful, bigoted, racist rhetoric often backed by unverified sources from obscure conservative sites.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. The star athlete has earned 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, LGBTQ Nation reports.

As Blavity previously reported, Biles became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at age 25. She received the medal for her advocacy for “mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault” according to the White House.

“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he presented the award. “I don’t know how you’re going to find room.”

