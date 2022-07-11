Simone Biles Demolishes Trump Attorney Who Called Her A 'Loser'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Simone BilesAmerican Olympic gymnast
- Jenna EllisAmerican lawyer
Simone Biles is clapping back at Jenna Ellis, a Trump administration lawyer who called the Olympic champion a “loser” after she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted on Thursday.
Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022
Biles responded a day later.
“Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone,” she said.
who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022
The conservative pundit continued to fireback with another bizarre tweet.
Sorry Biles, you can’t date me. https://t.co/O7yisSLte5 pic.twitter.com/PzBB9Y6dio
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022
Biles’ fans came out in full force to support the superstar gymnast.
As if anyone wants to date the person who sniffs Guiliani's farts https://t.co/u48KNzdEXN
— Gabi (@penrodm3) July 8, 2022
https://t.co/U8OyBwxd6l
As if. Just in case you missed it, @Simone_Biles is no loser, and the youngest recipient of this high honor in the history of the award. An award that you will certainly never earn or receive. Congratulations, @Simone_Biles !!!
— TX Biker Trash (@TX_Bike_Trash) July 8, 2022
Have you gotten over this one yet or are your feeling still really hurt? Boo-hoo if they are https://t.co/UZjYjtV98H
— CaliforniaActivistNurse (@CaliforniaActi2) July 8, 2022
Ain’t no way you are catching the attention of the Greatest of All Time Simone Biles, when you couldn’t even keep this interested. pic.twitter.com/s5Uyq8uB3H
— Dr. Virgo (@DrVirgo1981) July 9, 2022
Although Biles questioned Ellis’ popularity, the attorney gained fame in 2020 when she appeared to catch the brunt of Rudy Giuliani’s fart during a hearing in Lansing, Michigan, BuzzFeed News reports.
JENNA'S FACE 😭😭😭
Rudy farting so loudly that the mic picked it up and Jenna could barely hold back a laugh is peak 2020, man.
Girl, aren't you sad you refused to wear a mask? 😂#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 3, 2020
Ellis has also amassed more than 800,000 followers on Twitter, attracting like-minded supporters as she continues to spew hateful, bigoted, racist rhetoric often backed by unverified sources from obscure conservative sites.
Ask your liberal friends whether Black Lives Matter?
HT: @AlvedaCKing pic.twitter.com/kJkda4oR3G
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2022
Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. The star athlete has earned 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, LGBTQ Nation reports.
Biles – 19 World Championship Gold Medals, 4 Olympic Gold Medals. Most decorated US gymnast in history.
Rapinoe – 2 World Cup Gold Medals, 1 Olympic Gold, Named Best Player in the World in 2019.
Ellis – part of legal team that lost 63 election lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/5sF9IX2NHr
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2022
Ellis, who is so worthless she got fired from an assistant DA job in small town Colorado for incompetence, calls world champions Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe "losers." Both are decorated AMERICAN champions, who have won their multiple titles *on behalf of our country.* https://t.co/MOMOPP94dj
— Damien Veatch (@Damien_Veatch) July 8, 2022
Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022
As Blavity previously reported, Biles became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at age 25. She received the medal for her advocacy for “mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault” according to the White House.
“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he presented the award. “I don’t know how you’re going to find room.”