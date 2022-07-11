Simone Biles Demolishes Trump Attorney Who Called Her A 'Loser'

Simone Biles is clapping back at Jenna Ellis, a Trump administration lawyer who called the Olympic champion a “loser” after she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

Biles responded a day later.

“Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone,” she said.

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

The conservative pundit continued to fireback with another bizarre tweet.

Biles’ fans came out in full force to support the superstar gymnast.

As if anyone wants to date the person who sniffs Guiliani's farts https://t.co/u48KNzdEXN — Gabi (@penrodm3) July 8, 2022

https://t.co/U8OyBwxd6l

As if. Just in case you missed it, @Simone_Biles is no loser, and the youngest recipient of this high honor in the history of the award. An award that you will certainly never earn or receive. Congratulations, @Simone_Biles !!! — TX Biker Trash (@TX_Bike_Trash) July 8, 2022

Have you gotten over this one yet or are your feeling still really hurt? Boo-hoo if they are https://t.co/UZjYjtV98H — CaliforniaActivistNurse (@CaliforniaActi2) July 8, 2022

Ain’t no way you are catching the attention of the Greatest of All Time Simone Biles, when you couldn’t even keep this interested. pic.twitter.com/s5Uyq8uB3H — Dr. Virgo (@DrVirgo1981) July 9, 2022

Although Biles questioned Ellis’ popularity, the attorney gained fame in 2020 when she appeared to catch the brunt of Rudy Giuliani’s fart during a hearing in Lansing, Michigan, BuzzFeed News reports.

JENNA'S FACE 😭😭😭 Rudy farting so loudly that the mic picked it up and Jenna could barely hold back a laugh is peak 2020, man. Girl, aren't you sad you refused to wear a mask? 😂#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/4ox88b7E6w — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 3, 2020

Ellis has also amassed more than 800,000 followers on Twitter, attracting like-minded supporters as she continues to spew hateful, bigoted, racist rhetoric often backed by unverified sources from obscure conservative sites.

Ask your liberal friends whether Black Lives Matter? HT: @AlvedaCKing pic.twitter.com/kJkda4oR3G — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2022

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. The star athlete has earned 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Biles – 19 World Championship Gold Medals, 4 Olympic Gold Medals. Most decorated US gymnast in history. Rapinoe – 2 World Cup Gold Medals, 1 Olympic Gold, Named Best Player in the World in 2019. Ellis – part of legal team that lost 63 election lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/5sF9IX2NHr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2022

Ellis, who is so worthless she got fired from an assistant DA job in small town Colorado for incompetence, calls world champions Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe "losers." Both are decorated AMERICAN champions, who have won their multiple titles *on behalf of our country.* https://t.co/MOMOPP94dj — Damien Veatch (@Damien_Veatch) July 8, 2022

As Blavity previously reported, Biles became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at age 25. She received the medal for her advocacy for “mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault” according to the White House.

“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he presented the award. “I don’t know how you’re going to find room.”