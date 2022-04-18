Simpay Hires Director of Accounting & Financial Reporting

Trevose, PA --News Direct-- Simpay

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, adds Samantha Paye as Director of Accounting & Financial Reporting in support of their growth goals.

“In order for Simpay to achieve our audacious $5B growth goal in the next five years, the company must build scalable infrastructure. For the finance team, this means building out our financial reporting and analysis capabilities to support both our internal and external stakeholders’ needs.”, said Joseph Valentic, Simpay’s Chief Financial Officer. “Sam comes to Simpay with extensive financial reporting and analytical experience. She has deep experience with building and supporting both internal and public financial reporting requirements and financial compliance. Sam is exactly who we need in this seat.”

In addition to enhancing financial reporting, Paye will be instrumental in building Simpay’s capabilities to support growth through mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m confident that Simpay's culture and strategic long-term plan to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions will yield its future success”, says Samantha Paye. “I’m excited to bring my public and private experience with technical accounting, controls, compliance, and acquisitions to support Simpay’s trajectory.”

Samantha Paye, Director of Accounting & Financial Reporting

About Simpay:

Simpay, a Trevose, PA-based company, provides payment acceptance, employee management solutions, POS systems, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to quality and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

