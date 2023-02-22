The simple exercise that could stave off dementia – and is completely free

speed hike - Charlotte Graham

A thick mist has descended over the brow of Gummer’s How. From the summit we should be able to spy the southern tip of Lake Windermere, but icy rain has swallowed the view. On an average hike this would be a disappointment, but today the cooling downpour feels like a blessing.

According to Komoot, my hiking app, the walk from the car to the top should have taken about 45 minutes; we’ve completed it in about half that time. Though I’m an experienced hiker, I feel exhausted. In contrast, my walking companion, British champion and former Olympic race walker, Tom Bosworth, is vexingly chipper.

Bosworth is introducing me to the world of speed hiking, a newish trend in the hill-walking world focused on moving quickly. “I stumbled across it after I retired from track-and-field at the end of last year’s season,” he explains. “I didn’t know it was a thing. I just wanted to find another way to keep getting that adrenaline from exercise, but after 13 years of ­competing my body was sore and struggling. So this was perfect.”

Speed hiking, alongside trail running, wild swimming and bouldering, is gaining popularity as part of a new generation of sports whose adherents eschew the gym in favour of finding fitness in more natural pursuits. The pandemic accelerated this trend – a 2022 report from PwC confirmed the boost has been retained ever since. “People are starting to drift away from traditional forms of fitness towards things that are more cost-efficient and easy to pick up,” thinks Bosworth.

By increasing the demand on the cardiovascular system, walking has obvious ­benefits for heart and lung health - Charlotte Graham

There are no formal rules around what constitutes a speed hike. “It’s a hike between the pace of a walk and a run,” says Bosworth, who has been appointed a speed-hiking ambassador by outdoor brand Merrell which creates specific shoes and boots designed for the sport. In short, you’ll know you’re doing it when you’re out of breath and unable to chat, and your heart is pumping. Take it from me, though, bent double, fighting for breath as we pause on top of Gummer’s How, it’s not a walk in the park.

Story continues

Though the concept is simple, speed hiking is a practice all of us could benefit from. And while a ­former Olympian is a handy guide, you certainly don’t need professional help to experience it.

“All walking is good for your health, but the higher the intensity the more benefits,” explains Prof Marie Murphy, director of the Physical Activity for Health Research Centre at Edinburgh University. “There are three ways to increase that intensity: speed up, introduce an incline or walk on softer terrain,” she says. Speed hiking involves all three. It’s lower impact than trail running, so it will be more accessible for older people. Also, the freedom to take things at your own pace offers significant mental health benefits. But ultimately, walking quickly is good exercise in and of itself.

While increasing the demand on the cardiovascular system has obvious ­benefits for heart and lung health, walking has other gains, too, explains David Stensel, professor of exercise metabolism at Loughborough University. “A single walk can lower blood pressure for hours afterwards,” he says. “Regular walking improves glucose absorption, which lowers the risk of type 2 ­diabetes. If you walk before a meal it improves your blood fat responses, lowering your risk of heart disease and strokes.”

A good walk is healthy for the brain, too. “There was a study last year in which they asked participants in their early 60s to walk beyond what they normally would every day,” continues Prof ­Stensel. “Those who walked more ­experienced less brain shrinkage in the left and right hippocampus and reduced declines in cognitive function.”

Speed hiking - Charlotte Graham

That could mean that if more people walk in midlife they could potentially avoid dementia in their later years, says Prof Stensel. “What we do in middle age can reduce our risk of dementia: keeping blood pressure low, keeping cholesterol low, keeping our body mass index below 25, eating healthily, exercising…”

Speed hiking aside, walking won’t burn calories as quickly as a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class; nor will you build muscle as you would lifting weights, but “it’s the best form of physical activity for overall fitness and staying power,” says Prof Murphy.

Unlike running or jumping or those HIIT classes, walking is low-impact, meaning injuries are rare. “Walking also uses most of the major muscles,” says Prof Murphy. “You’re using quads, glutes and calves, so you have enough engines operating to create an oxygen demand that then puts pressure on the heart, which is what we want to improve cardiovascular fitness.”

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, walking is easy to do. You don’t need equipment, beyond some decent shoes or boots, and it doesn’t require much time commitment because you do it anyway. “You walk on your ­commute, up the stairs and out to get lunch,” explains Prof Murphy. “If you walk more briskly there’s an opport­unity to get greater health benefits. Whereas going to the gym or for a run or ­swimming is, frankly, a faff.”

While walking comes with benefits even when you’re not aiming to get them, there are means of boosting your walk to get more out of it…

How to get the most out of your walk

Speed hiking

Hiking and hill walking also offer a chance to build additional muscle than you’d get from normal walking - Getty

Choose a hiking route and simply complete it faster than the guide suggests. Apps such as Komoot and AllTrails are a great place to find hiking trails for all experience levels, with timings as to how long they should take. “Choose a walk that takes an hour and try to do it in three quarters or half that,” suggests Bosworth.

Though the speed element is good for your cardiovascular fitness, hiking and hill walking also offer a chance to build additional muscle than you’d get from normal walking. “You’re raising your body weight against gravity, so your leg muscles are going to be working harder than if you were on the flat – that will help increase strength, an important factor for independent living as you get older,” says Prof Stensel.

Hiking in nature is thought to be better than pounding the pavements for other reasons too. A Finnish study found that people who visited a park three or four times per week had a 26 per cent lower likelihood of using asthma medication and 86 per cent lower likelihood of using blood pressure medication. There has also been research suggesting that immune function is improved by walking in nature.

“We don’t know every single mechanism behind how time in nature benefits our health,” says Dr Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, author of The Outdoor Adventurer’s Guide to Forest Bathing and chief medical advisor for the AllTrails walking app. “Studies are exploring those questions.”

One theory is that plants drop natural chemicals called phytoncides, “which help them fight against bacteria, viruses and fungi,” explains Dr Hackenmiller. “It has been theorised that when we breathe in these phytoncides, perhaps that is happening for us as well – the phytoncides benefit us in the same way as they do plants.”

The health impact of hiking outdoors could also be down to being in contact with the earth itself, suggests Dr Hackenmiller. “There’s a particular bacteria in soil called mycobacterium vaccae, which we inhale and ingest,” she says. “When scientists exposed mice to the same bacteria, they found those mice were able to navigate a maze twice as fast as those that were not exposed to this bacteria.”

10,000 stepping

'The 10,000 steps method is it can be done anywhere, either around the office, on the way to the shops, or taking the dog out' - Getty

If you’ve ever worn a pedometer or activity tracker, you’ll have seen the imperative to do 10,000 steps a day. However, the number was first chosen by a marketing company selling pedometers. So do we really need 10,000 steps?

“It’s a bit of a fudge, but it’s not bad either,” says Prof Murphy. “If you’re getting 10,000 steps per day, chances are you’re getting the recommended volume of exercise. The guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity over a week. That’s about 25-30 minutes a day, five days a week. We know that if people are walking briskly, they’re doing about 100-120 steps per minute. So, over the course of the day, 10,000 is high, but of course not all those steps will be brisk, so it’s a good estimate.”

“We have a lot of studies that show you get protection from chronic disease at various thresholds,” says Prof Stensel. “Some studies say you need 7,000 steps, some say 5,000. Really, any steps you can do on top of your usual routine will be good for your health.”

The advantage of the 10,000 steps method is it can be done anywhere, either around the office, on the way to the shops, or taking the dog out.

Aside from walking more quickly, there’s one other thing Prof Murphy thinks all 10,000-steppers should be doing. “Pull yourself up tall, pull in your stomach muscles and don’t stare down at your phone or the ground,” she advises. “Then you’ll bring in some of your other muscles that aren’t always working so much when you’re walking.”

Awe walking

Awe walking is a mindfulness practice that focuses on the mental health benefits of walking - Getty

While there are many physical benefits to walking, there are also huge mental health benefits. “We now have a strong evidence base that walking in either green or blue space (where there’s greenery or near water) has an enhancing effect on the mental health benefits of walking, including improving mood and decreasing anxiety and depression,” says Prof Murphy.

Awe walking is a mindfulness practice that focuses on these mental health benefits. A 2021 study among over-60s found that a weekly 15-minute walk where participants were instructed to go somewhere new, appreciate the world around them and tap into a sense of childlike wonder and curiosity experienced more and longer-lasting positive emotions afterwards. There’s more. Studies have found walking in nature improves memory and attention span by 20 per cent, and that people who see at least 10 wild birds in a day are happier than those who don’t.

The trick to getting the most out of your walk, then, is to focus on walking in green and blue spaces, around trees and wildlife. “The key things are finding an environment where you aren’t within your usual frame of reference,” says Dr Carly Wood, lecturer in sport and exercise science at the University of Essex.

“So that’s an environment different to where you walk normally. For many of us that will be a natural environment. Once you’re there, put away your technology and avoid distractions. It’s about focusing on what’s around you and taking note of what you’re seeing. That might be examining all the different types of trees or taking in the shape of the hills. It’s difficult to not be distracted when you’re outdoors and walking, but people will feel the benefits afterwards.”