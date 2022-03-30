‘A simple Isis soldier’: British jihadist denies he was member of infamous Beatles terror cell as landmark US trial begins

El Shafee ElSheikh, left, and Alexanda Kotey following their capture (Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP via)

Lawyers for El Shafee Elsheikh, a British jihadist on trial in a US federal court for his role in the kidnap and murder of four Americans while he was a member of Isis, denied that he was a member of the infamous ‘Beatles’ terror cell and claimed a case of mistaken identity at the start of his trial.

During opening statements of the trial in Alexandria, Virginia, Edward MacMahon described his client as a “simple Isis soldier,” and claimed the evidence would show that Elsheikh was not a member of the so-called Isis ‘Beatles,’ a name given to a group of four British Isis fighters by Western hostages.

Mr MacMahon said the evidence presented by the prosecution would be “beyond heartbreaking and horrific,” but claimed that it “will fail to prove that he is a member of the Beatles, or that he was involved in the kidnapping and killing” of four Americans.

Elsheikh, 33, faces eight charges relating to what prosecutors described as a vast hostage-taking scheme as part of his membership of Isis, which caused the deaths of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. The indictment also holds him responsible for the deaths of British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning.

The Sudanese-born British citizen is the most high-profile Isis member to stand trial in the US, and the proceedings may shed light on the inner workings of the terror group. It is expected to last for four weeks and the jury will hear testimony from more than 30 witnesses — some of them former captives of the group.

ElSheikh wore a blue striped shirt, his beard long and his hair cut short and gelled at the top, as he entered the courtroom. The parents of all four American victims sat a few feet away behind him, often appearing emotional when details of their son’s or daughter’s captivity were revealed to the court. Bethany Haines, the daughter of David Haines, was also present.

In the opening statement for the prosecution, lawyer John Gibbs said the evidence would show Elsheikh was a key member in a widespread hostage-taking scheme run by Isis. He said they would present witnesses who would identify Elsheikh as a member of the ‘Beatles,’ who were jailers for those hostages, as well as their torturers.

Mr Gibbs said that Elsheikh went to Syria “not as an aid worker or a journalist,” like his victims, “but as a fighter.” After travelling to Syria in 2013 he joined an Al Qaeda affiliate, before eventually swearing allegiance to Isis and fighting in at least one battle, he said.

The court heard that together with his alleged co-conspirators and fellow ‘Beatles’ members Alexanda Kotey, Mohammed Emwazi —an Isis executioner known by his nickname ‘Jihadi John’ — and Aine Lesley Davis, he fought to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Syrian army, after which he sent gruesome images of beheaded Syrian soldiers to his brother via the Telegram messaging app.

The group would later become jailers for Isis, keeping watch over Western hostages, the prosecution alleged. Mr Gibbs said Elsheikh and Emwazi shared a “common purpose in the detention and mistreatment” of those hostages.

Some hostages who were later released would testify that the group seemed to “enjoy and take satisfaction” in the physical abuse of detainees under their watch, Mr Gibbs said. They were described as “utterly terrifying,” he added, and would regularly beat them for no reason with kicks, punches and clubs. The abuse was described as “unrelenting and unpredictable,” and included stress positions and threats of murder.

Mr Gibbs said that Elsheikh’s own words would be presented as evidence against him — statements he made in interviews with the FBI, Department of Defense and in numerous media interviews given following his capture by Kurdish-led forces in Syria in 2018.

In those interviews, Elsheikh admitted to being an Isis fighter and overseeing Western hostages, and that he was responsible for collecting email addresses from them in order to issue ransom demands. Mr Gibbs said the jury would see correspondence between Isis captors and the families of the hostages, in which they made gruesome threats and demands for millions of dollars.

Mr MacMahon, for the defence, said his client made statements during his captivity because he feared for his life, and that the evidence of what he told journalists would be shown to be inconsistent.

El Shafee Elsheikh admits being a member of Isis but says he was not on of the ‘Beatles’ responsible for torturing and murdering hostages

Elsheikh was born in Sudan and grew up in Shepherd’s Bush, London. He went to Syria in 2012, at which point he joined an affiliate of Al Qaeda. Later, he and his friend Alexanda Kotey would swear allegiance to Isis and join up with fellow Brits Emwazi and Davis.

Emwazi was perhaps the most infamous of the group, and thought to be the ringleader. Known as ‘Jihadi John,’ he carried out the beheadings of Foley, Sotloff, and British citizens David Haines and Alan Henning — acts which Isis filmed and released in propaganda videos.

Elsheikh and Kotey were captured by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018 as they fled the former Isis capital of Raqqa dressed as civilians. They were held in Syria until October 2020, when they were eventually taken to the US to stand trial.

The court heard that when Elsheikh was first captured, he pretended to be a Yemeni who could not speak English. When officers with the US Department of Defence used biometric data to identify him, he came clean and started to speak English.

Kotey pled guilty in September 2021 to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Meuller and Kassig, and is due to be sentenced next month. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Lesley Davis, the fourth member of the group, was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and jailed for seven and half years in 2017.