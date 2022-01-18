Simple Recipes and Tips to Engage the Kids in the Kitchen After Holiday Break

Juicy Juice 100% juice brand is committing to families this year by providing kid-friendly recipes from cook Siri Daly that will have the whole family rolling up their sleeves in the kitchen

A new year brings the return of hectic school schedules, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to say goodbye to the quality family time that was cherished during the holidays. Recently, mom, self-taught cook and recipe developer, Siri Daly, partnered with Juicy Juice 100% juice on a satellite media tour to share tips and recipes to help parents stay connected with their kids through cooking.

After a year like no other, It’s more important than ever to continue to spend time together, even when families return to busy, action-packed and activity-filled schedules. No matter how busy life gets, Juicy Juice can help parents make the most of time with their family.

To inspire families to cook up some fun in the kitchen, Siri Daly is sharing simple, easy-to-make, kid-friendly recipes. Parents can make them with their kids as a way to spend quality time together. These simple recipes call for “a little bit of this, a little bit of that” and their favorite Juicy Juice 100% juice.

A taste of Siri’s original parent- and kid-friendly recipes:

Apple Cinnamon Granola Bars – Crunch, spice & everything nice! These bars are a fantastic and easy on-the-go snack and are bursting with apple flavor. They are also the perfect addition to the lunchbox.

Fruit Punch Smoothie Bowl – A deliciously juicy breakfast for your little loved ones. The bowl is basically a deconstructed smoothie made with lots of berries, creamy yogurt, and Juicy Juice 100% Juice Fruit Punch.

Spinach & White Grape Frozen Pops – While these fun frozen ice pops may be packed with spinach, you wouldn’t even know it! With sweet pineapple and Juicy Juice 100% Juice in White Grape, these make an ideal “anytime” snack.

Juicy Juice will be releasing additional recipes through June on juicyjuice.com/SIRIouslyFunCooking to provide families with seasonal snack and mealtime ideas throughout the year.

SIRIously Fun Sweepstakes

Juicy Juice is also giving parents the chance to win a $100 gift card for groceries to make Siri’s recipes, including Juicy Juice 100% juice. Each day through Friday, February 25, five winners will receive $100 gift cards, that’s 50 days of prizes! Parents need to only submit the online entry form at juicyjuice.com/siriouslyfunsweepstakes for a chance to win. Winners will also receive a signed copy of Siri Daly’s book, Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook as an additional prize to further explore their skills in the kitchen and bond over creating more delicious dishes.

For more recipes and tips from Siri, please visit juicyjuice.com/SIRIouslyFun and be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Siri Daly

Siri Daly is a mom, a self-taught cook and a recipe developer. She is also the founder of Siriously Delicious, a popular food blog that chronicles real-life cooking, and a former Food Contributor on the TODAY Show where she still regularly appears as a guest chef for cooking segments. In addition, Siri has a cookbook called Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook. Siri, along with her husband Carson Daly and their four children live in the greater New York area.

