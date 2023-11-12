'What a simple thanks could mean': Veterans honored at Freedom Flag Monument

Nov. 11—LIMA — In honor of Veteran's Day, a ceremony was held at the Freedom Flag Monument on Saturday. The day started at 11:11 a.m. in time to honor those who have served. Several community members joined to participate in the moment of silence and program that occurred.

Speaker Denny Glenn shared what it means to be a veteran.

"I think we all know what a veteran is," Glenn said. "A good description to civilians who do not know, is a veteran is someone who has given their time, served their nation and their community to fill sandbags for a night defense perimeter in the jungles of Vietnam, or filled sandbags to save their community from a flooding environment. You can be a member of the federal forces, the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force now and be retired or have served time honorably."

Glenn also said a veteran is someone who promised to support and defend the Consitution. Glenn also encouraged everyone to say thanks to veterans on behalf of their service. He encouraged those who have served to receive thanks from civilians for themselves and those who have passed on.

"The first time that I grasped the meaning of saying thanks was when a World War II veteran (who had spent a couple of years in Europe) shook my hand and told me thank you," Glenn said. "Here is a guy who was a wounded combat veteran, saying thank you to me. It hit me at that moment what a simple thanks could mean."

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.