What is a simple trick that will make it easier to identify tree species in winter?

Narrowing your choices in tree identification can be helpful. In Oklahoma, only maple, ash and dogwood trees have opposite branching.

The winter season is a good time of the year for a nature hike. Just be careful, however, to be on the lookout for angry horses.

I am saying this in jest.

It is my intention, instead, to direct your attention to a handy little word phrase that will aid you when you endeavor to learn the identity of the native tree species that you might encounter.

Here is that helpful little ditty: "mad horse." (Yet another rendition of it is as follows: "M.A.D. Horse.") This is the shortcut to figuring out which trees are which. Very few of the native tree species are going to have an arrangement of twigs on their branches that are opposite of each other. The horse chestnut tree is an example of one of these trees that has opposite branching. If you should go on vacation to the east coast of the United States, that knowledge will be of some help to you. Fortunately, that fact makes tree I.D. that much easier for you here in Oklahoma. Only maples (i.e., the "M" in our helpful little word phrase), ashes and dogwoods have opposite branching.

Do you see? Native tree identification is not as intimidating as you, at first, might have imagined.

You can quickly convert order out of chaos. It is a simple enough task to narrow your tree I.D. choices down to only three possibilities. It will still be somewhat of a challenge, of course, but it will not be as much of a mind-numbing exercise that you might have originally envisioned.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Identifying tree species in winter can be challenging. Here are tips