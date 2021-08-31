The simplest explanation for the Delta surge is still the best one

Noah Millman, Columnist
·6 min read
A woman wearing a mask.
A woman wearing a mask. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

As the Delta variant continues to sweep through countries around the world, including countries like Australia that were once poster children for a zero-COVID strategy, it's understandable that anxiety is on the rise. Is vaccine effectiveness waning so fast that we'll all need booster shots? Is Delta more dangerous to younger people? Do we all need to go back into lockdown? And the flip side to anxiety is fatalism: If vaccine effectiveness fades so fast, why bother getting the shot in the first place?

At times like these, it's useful to take refuge in an old standby: Occam's Razor.

Occam's Razor is frequently described as a preference for the simplest explanation that fits the facts, but that's potentially confusing, as what constitutes a "simple" explanation isn't always . . . simple. We see the sun rise in the east and set in the west; the "simplest" explanation would appear to be that the sun revolves in a circle around the Earth, along with the moon and the stars. But making this "simple" explanation work required increasingly elaborate add-ons to make it fit all the observed facts. When Copernicus came along with a heliocentric model in which the Earth was only one of several planets, it didn't actually fit the facts better in the sense of being more accurate; that would come with Kepler's refinement of the model from circular to elliptical orbits, and Newton's laws that explained that motion. But it was simpler in the sense that it required substantially fewer postulates; you didn't need a complex collection of epicycles that themselves had no explanation to explain why the planets wandered around the heavens as they did.

So, today, we see the percentage of younger people coming down with serious illness increasing. We see states like Florida that have a roughly average vaccination rate for the U.S. suffering a huge surge of COVID deaths. We see Israel, one of the first countries in the world to vaccinate a majority of its population, suffering a brutal new wave thanks to Delta. The "simplest" explanation would seem to be that Delta is vastly more dangerous, and that the vaccines aren't working well against it.

But one thing we know for sure about Delta is that it is much more contagious than either Alpha or the original variant of COVID. So if we follow Occam's Razor, we can't adopt new postulates like these without first asking: Does the fact that Delta is more contagious adequately explain what we observe all by itself?

At this point, it looks like it might.

Consider the situation in Israel, where on its face the data suggest a marked reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines, either because Delta is successfully evading our immune system or because the vaccines' effectiveness is waning more quickly than originally expected. But the summary data may be a statistical artifact known as a Simpson's Paradox, where you need to discompose the data into more homogeneous cohorts to eliminate the effect of an exogenous variable and see what's really going on.

In this case, and frequently with COVID, what you need to do is break down aggregate results by age. If you look at the amalgamated data from Israel, as of Aug. 7, it showed that roughly comparable percentages of the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations came down with serious illness (frequently requiring hospitalization) due to COVID. But when you break down that result by age cohort, as the statistician Alan Salzberg did, the effect disappears; in any given cohort, the vaccines are still over 90 percent effective at preventing serious illness.

How can that be? Because the vaccine uptake in Israel has been much higher among older cohorts (as it has been in other countries as well, including the U.S.), the unvaccinated population skews much younger. So comparing the unvaccinated with the vaccinated is, in part, comparing the young and the old. And because the elderly are far more vulnerable to serious illness from COVID than the young, if you compare a younger population with less vaccine-uptake with an older population with higher vaccine uptake, the rates of serious illness due to COVID are similar — which makes it look like the vaccines aren't working even though they are. If that analysis is correct, then the surge in hospitalizations in Israel may well be adequately explained by Delta's extreme contagiousness alone, since much higher numbers of cases will inevitably mean more hospitalizations and more deaths, even if the percentage is much lower than it would have been in the absence of widespread vaccinaton.

Does that mean we don't need booster shots? It might — we need to do more research on the question. There's certainly reason to pursue boosters for those who are most vulnerable, as they are unlikely to do any harm. But as David Leonhardt points out, the overwhelming priority still needs to be vaccinating the unvaccinated — and harping on the need for boosters may actually hamper that effort by suggesting that vaccines don't actually do much good.

Simpson's Paradoxes abound in COVID data. Consider Florida, which has concerned observers since overall vaccination rates are much higher there than in states like Alabama or Mississippi, and yet the state has been hammered nearly as badly during the Delta wave. Their similar trajectories may induce skepticism about whether the vaccines are working, but if you break the data down by geography, it's clear that vaccinations are having a powerful effect. For example, hospitalizations have surged far more dramatically in Duval county (fully-vaccinated rate: 46.5%) than in Miami-Dade county (fully-vaccinated rate: 66.2%).

Demographic breakdowns reinforce the same message. The rise in the relative proportion of younger (meaning non-elderly) adults among the hospitalized and killed is a testament to the high-uptake of vaccines by the elderly, and more evidence of the vaccines' effectiveness. But even that high uptake has left a large absolute number of elderly Floridians unvaccinated — particularly in nursing homes, where Florida ranks near the bottom of the nation in terms of the percentage of both residents (73.1%) and staff (47.5%) who are vaccinated. Vaccines are working — there just aren't enough people vaccinated to prevent a surge in serious illnesses, and deaths, given the extreme contagiousness of Delta.

That's good news, ultimately, since the vaccines are still readily available, at least in America. The bad news is that Occam's Razor can require a certain amount of statistical sophistication to wield correctly, so you slice the data properly and don't butcher it. That's a bit much to expect of the average citizen. But it's not too much to expect of our government officials or our media, who ought to be able to see the simple truth, and tell it without alarmism or obfuscation.

You may also like

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

A private operation run out of a hotel conference room has helped evacuate approximately 5,000 Afghan refugees

The Week contest: Angry geezers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • Motorists should be charged per mile to counter electric vehicle traffic fears, says Blair Institute

    The Government is being urged to charge motorists by the mile amid warnings that the switch to electric vehicles will triple the amount of time we spend stuck in traffic.

  • South African scientists identify new COVID variant with ‘increased transmissibility’

    A new, potentially more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in South Africa, and elsewhere, according to new research. The C.1.2. variant was discovered by scientists from South African groups the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, known as Krisp and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. It was first flagged in May and has since been spotted in ...

  • Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

    After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to “limit the spread” by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks, but Allen said she fears it’s still not enough to convince the many families in her congregation who refuse to wear masks and have succumbed to anti-vaccine misinformation. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

  • Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

    Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were stuck into the vials. Some Moderna shots were temporarily halted in Okinawa on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.

  • Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates

    The Florida Department of Education said on Monday it has withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall. "Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County, as directed by the State Board of Education," the department said in a statement. Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Education told the two school districts that some of their state funding would be withheld if they failed to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that children wear masks.

  • NFL, union agree to increased COVID testing amid Delta surge, but NFLPA wants more

    The union agreed to weekly testing, but continues to urge for daily testing of its players.

  • Chaos erupts at Heathrow airport as travellers report waiting over 3 hours

    Chaos erupts at Heathrow airport as travellers report waiting over 3 hours

  • Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

    On nearly every front, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been a blazing success. Pfizer's revenue growth could just be getting started. Here's why Pfizer thinks that its COVID-19 vaccine's days could be numbered.

  • What happens when the COVID-19 vaccines enter the body – a road map for kids and grown-ups

    COVID-19 vaccines have been proved safe and effective. But it's understandable to have questions. Halfpoint/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How does a COVID-19 vaccine work in the body? – Wixy, age 12, New York The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of late August 2021, more than 6

  • COVID SCIENCE-More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • This Beloved Cookie Company Is Being Sued for Not Using Real Fudge

    Keebler is well-known for its fudgy treats that come in bright yellow packages with magical elves. However, a class-action lawsuit proposed earlier this year alleges that the brand's iconic Fudge Stripes don't actually contain "real fudge." Recently, the allegations have expanded to include the claim that the mint version of the beloved cookies doesn't contain real mint."The representation as being made with 'real [Keebler] fudge' is false, deceptive, and misleading because it lacks the ingredie

  • With more than 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set. Delta Air Lines is going the penalty route, with its new policy of imposing a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees.

  • Eyes, ears, teeth: Big changes coming — maybe — to Medicare

    One of the biggest changes ever proposed to Medicare is working its way through Congress, and if it passes, and is signed into law by President Biden, it would put a smile on the face of tens of millions of beneficiaries—literally. The change would add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time since the gargantuan federal program was launched in 1965. As many seniors know, Medicare generally doesn’t cover the so-called “head issues”—eyes, ears and mouth.

  • People Are Eating Horse Paste To Fight COVID. These Doctors Are One Reason Why.

    The Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance has been boosting ivermectin, new reporting shows, and gaining a large following online.

  • War against "murder hornets" turns as scientists successfully use method to locate and destroy nests

    One of the many signs of the apocalypse vomited forth from the roiling guts of 2020 was a report from The New York Times about the arrival of “murder hornets,” an invasive species of insect known less impressively as the Asian giant hornet. These bugs are an issue not just because they’re huge and frightening, but also because they like to eat their tinier, less murder-y cousins and could devastate North American bee populations if left unchecked. They’re also hard to track down and kill.

  • 4 Parts Of Your Body You Shouldn't Forget To Exercise

    Your arms, legs and abs get enough love. Don't neglect these other areas if you want to improve your overall health.

  • Covid-19 Booster-Shot Access May Be More Limited, CDC Committee Signals

    The Biden administration had said it expected that all Americans would be able to receive a third vaccine dose eight months after their second dose.

  • Why are SpaceX and Blue Origin fighting over NASA's lunar lander contract?

    SpaceX won NASA's contract to return astronauts to the moon. Here's why Blue Origin is mad about it.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Biggest Win Yet?

    The pharmaceutical giant scored its first major win last December, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With that, Pfizer became the first to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market. This month, Pfizer announced more good news.