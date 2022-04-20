Simplify Files for Bitcoin ETF Mixing Treasurys and Options Strategies

Ivelin Radkov
Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

Simplify Asset Management has submitted paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Simplify Bitcoin Strategy Risk-Managed Income ETF with ticker name “MAXI.”

  • As with other SEC-approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), this fund will hold bitcoin (BTC) futures, rather than the crypto itself. In addition, Simplify intends to layer on an income strategy and an options overlay strategy.

  • For the income strategy, the fund will hold short-dated U.S. Treasury paper and ETFs that mostly invest in Treasurys. For the options strategy, MAXI will sell (write) call options and buy put options on bitcoin futures or related ETFs.

  • The fund’s management fee will be 0.85%.

  • In January, Simplify filed to launch the Simplify Volt Web 3 ETF aimed at tracking Web 3 companies that are expected to benefit from technology infrastructure.

Read more: Optimism for US Spot Bitcoin ETF Grows With Approval of Teucrium Futures Fund

