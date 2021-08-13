Simplify your makeup routine with these multipurpose products

Multipurpose makeup guaranteed to simplify your routine

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Is your cosmetic bag overflowing? If you’re nodding "yes," there’s a solution: multipurpose makeup products that’ll tackle two or even three steps of your routine.

Whether you’re aiming to pare down your stash or you want versatile items that you can take with you traveling or in a clutch to touch up throughout the day, the gems on this list can do double or triple duty in your routine.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. This primer and setting spray from Smashbox

Prime, set, and refresh your makeup with the Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water.

The key to creating a smooth canvas for your makeup is adding a primer into your routine. There are primers for blurring pores, moisturizing the skin or tamping down shine, depending on your desired skin finish.

The Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water claims to create a sheer, hydrating base for your foundation when used underneath makeup and set down makeup for a longer wear time. Throughout the day, spritz it over top your makeup for a hydrating refresh. Hold the spray 10 inches away from the skin for an even layer.

One Ulta reviewer writes: “Okay y'all, I'm never going back! This is awesome for priming, also great for setting the makeup. But this is the best part... it smoothes all of the powders that tend to look like they're just sitting on the skin then they look like they've been melted into the skin. Just gorgeous.”

Get the Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water from Ulta for $32

2. This highlighter and foundation from Charlotte Tilbury

Add glow to your skin with the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.

If you prefer a dewy finish on your skin instead of a matte one, this highlighter-foundation hybrid is a must-try. The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter acts as a primer, as it claims to blur lines and pores with “finely milled powders,” moisturize and brighten with Thai flower extract and moisturize with oil.

Story continues

At the same time, it has light coverage and a glossy finish that allows it to be worn on its own as a natural-looking tint on the skin, underneath a fuller coverage foundation for a glow that shines through or on the highpoints of the face as only a highlighter.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “The hype is 100% real. This stuff is incredible—I use it mostly as a highlighter at the high points of my face, either on top of my CC cream/tinted moisturizer concoction or before applying foundation. It gives the most incredible glow and makes your skin look radiant. I have not used it as a full-on primer, but have mixed it into my foundation as well and the result is crazy gorgeous. 10/10 recommend this, you won’t be disappointed!”

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter from Sephora for $44

3. This foundation and concealer stick from Hourglass

Achieve a full coverage makeup look with the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Sticks.

To cover any redness or blemishes, you’ll want a foundation with coverage. This stick foundation from Hourglass offers full coverage with a smooth finish that's neither matte nor dewy in 32 shades ranging from fair to deep.

The cream consistency and stick's shape also make it a great option for concealer under the eyes using the same shade for your face.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “Hourglass Vanish Finish Foundation Stick is a very versatile foundation stick that you can take anywhere with you. I like that it is the perfect size to just throw in your bag and go. It also has a very unique triangular design that helps you get in corners easily. It twists up easily and you just twist it back down when complete. I used the shade Honey and it virtually vanished into my skin 'seamlessly' just like the name states.”

Get the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick from Sephora for $42

4. This bronzer from Nars

Add warmth to the hollows of your cheeks and eyes with this Nars Bronzer.

Bronzer brings warmth and definition back to your face after you even out your skin tone with foundation. Use this Nars bronzer in the hollows of your cheekbones and along your jawline to enhance your bone structure or dust it along the face anywhere the sun would naturally hit it to warm up your face. You can also use this powder as an eyeshadow to give the illusion of a finished eye look with only one color.

This compact comes in four shades, from light bronze to rich mahogany, all of which contain golden shimmer flecks to reflect the light and play up your skin's glow.

One Sephora reviewer using the shade "Laguna" gushes: "I recently bought this bronzer again after not using it for years and I’m so glad I did. I totally forgot how good this bronzer is! It’s great for fair complexions and it gives you a nice wash of bronze goodness! I like how it doesn’t pick up too much product with a brush that way I don’t look orange or muddy. It blends in great but it's also buildable for those who like a more intense bronzer/contour. I also like using it as a crease color in my eyes as it adds a nice subtle definition."

Get the Nars Bronzer Powder from Sephora for $38

5. This multi-stick from Ilia

Add color to your cheeks, lips, and eyelids with these Ilia Beauty Multi-Sticks.

No makeup look is complete without some pops of color. The Ilia Multi-Sticks can be used on the cheeks, lips or eyes, and come in eight shades ranging from light pink to plum to red.

The cream formula contains shea butter and avocado oil to moisturize, and orange peel wax to soothe dry or itchy skin. Swipe the stick directly onto your cheeks, lips or eyelids, or swirl your finger in the cream and dab it wherever you want color.

One Ilia reviewer raves: “Obsessed with this multi-stick. It is light, dewy and buildable. This stick ranks as one of the best cosmetic products I've ever purchased. [...] For the cheeks, it is so incredibly natural-looking and you have control over how pigmented you want it to look. It also works great as a lip booster. It adds a subtle pop of lip color, and feels great, too.”

Get the Multi-Stick from Ilia for $34

6. This lip trio from Alleyoop

Get gloss, cream, and matte lip formulas in this one Alleyoop Multi Mood trio.

A lip product is a great way to punch up any look. Regardless of what lip finish you prefer, this trio from Alleyoop fills the bill. Multi-Mood contains one lip color in three different finishes: gloss, cream and matte. You can choose between a nude, mauve, red or terracotta color story to suit your style. Keep this compact trio on you to match any makeup mood you’re in.

One Alleyoop reviewer writes: “I love this lip trio! It's so convenient to carry about because it's so small. I got the Red and Done shade, and they are the perfect shades of red for me! The formulas for all three are incredible. I'll be using these daily!”

Get the Multi-Mood Lip Trio from Alleyoop for $32

7. A brow and eyelash mascara from E.L.F. Cosmetics

Comb your eyebrows and eyelashes into place with the E.L.F. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara.

To keep your eyebrows groomed and in place, you may turn to a brow gel, and for your lashes, a mascara. But on natural makeup days when you don’t want to add any drama to your eyes, you can shape your eyebrows and eyelashes with a clear mascara, like this one from E.L.F. Cosmetics.

Brush through your eyelashes with one end of the dual-ended mascara to lock them into place and then use the other end to comb through your lashes as-is or after curling them to help them hold a curl throughout the day.

One E.L.F. Cosmetics reviewer writes: “This is an absolute must-have if you don't want to deal with wearing colored mascara, but still want to add some definition to your lashes and brows. You also cannot beat the price!”

Get the E.L.F. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara from Ulta for $3

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Multipurpose makeup guaranteed to simplify your routine