Simplifying Calculation Reveals Dow Jones 30 Dividend Calculator

Newly Released Calculator Helps Investors Seamlessly Track and Analyze Investments

SILICON VALLEY, CA - (NewMediaWire) - October 12, 2022 - The team at Cupertino startup Simplifying Calculation has just announced the official debut of a newly released software that offers a deeper dive on the historical dividend payments of the Dow Jones components.

The Dow Jones 30 Dividend Calculator is built to yield an exceptional array of dividend tracking and can be used to analyze long term track records of the Dow Jones Components. Users can seamlessly track historical payouts of these companies with up to 40+ years of tracking depending upon data availability.

The software analyzes dividend increases and changes over the available history and presents this data visually in a way that's easier for users to absorb and understand. A more comprehensive way to monitor and analyze the Dow Jones components. The software is completely free and open to all users to interact with and learn.

The company is currently in public beta and is working to engineer easy to use, practical calculators for small business and consumer finance.

With the launch of their Dow Jones 30 Calculator, Simplifying Calculation is furthering their mission to be a one-stop resource for reliable financial calculators. See more at https://simplifyingcalculation.com/dividends/dow30.

The company is currently working on other dividend softwares - S&P 500 Dividend Software along with DRIP V CASH which are in final stages of development.

Apart from Dividend Investing, the company is building several software, content and resources for small business lending, residential lending, personal finance, and financial planning. Further information is available at https://simplifyingcalculation.com

ABOUT SIMPLIFYING CALCULATION

Powering Finance through Simplicity.

Simplifying Calculation is a Silicon Valley startup committed to helping individuals and small businesses flawlessly perform critical financial calculations through one single platform.

