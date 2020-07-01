Simply 7 Introduces Two Delicious Snacks Perfect for Summer & Launches New Branding

Gluten Free & Non-GMO Sea Salt Veggie Straws & Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips Now in Stores

HOUSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ah, summertime! It's the season for outdoor fun now that warm, longer days have arrived. There's no better way to enjoy summer than with bar-b-ques, picnics in the park, days by the pool, road trips and everyone's favorite, snacks! This is why Simply 7 Snacks is excited to introduce two new snacks that are sure to quickly become fan favorites – Sea Salt Veggie Straws and Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips. Both of these have launched in a new, fresh look for the brand.

Sea Salt Veggie Straws are a tasty snack of garden-fresh cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and potatoes turned straws, topped with the perfect touch of sea salt. Unlike most veggie straws that are made from spinach, tomatoes, and potatoes, Simply 7 is now giving consumers a snack they want with the veggies they crave plus 1/3 cup of vegetables per 1 oz serving. Each bite actually tastes like the delicious vegetables consumers expect – just in a fun, crunchy way.

Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips are a mouthwatering snack of wholesome lentils turned chips, loaded with a warm, smooth heat that builds from a blend of cayenne and chili peppers. This chip gives heat-loving consumers a flavorful crunch straight out of the bag or can be paired with a favorite dip.

Both snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegetarian. The Sea Salt Veggie Straws are available in a 6 oz bag and the Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips are in a 4 oz bag. Both products have an MSRP of $3.99 and are available on Amazon.com and in natural and mainstream grocery stores.

In addition to bringing two new products to market, Simply 7 Snacks has launched a new, fresh look with redesigned branding and packaging, leveled up its products to deliver more flavor in each bite, simplified ingredients for shorter, cleaner statements, and reduced sodium by an average of 30% across the portfolio.

The new packaging introduces a cool blue background with a strong navy-blue logo to create a punch on shelf, offers an elevated product promise, Goodness Made Simply™, and showcases real ingredients to celebrate their natural beauty and create appetite appeal.

True to the brand's roots, the number seven still has a place, but in a new way with their "7 Ways to Feel Good & Thrive" which further connects the brand with their consumers' lifestyles and values. All Simply 7 flavors continue to be Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, Kosher, Vegetarian, and free from top allergens.

Having been one of the pioneers of the better-for-you snacks category in 2011, Simply 7 Snacks understands the importance of listening to fans and serving them better. "We are excited to transform our brand and bring our fans what they've been asking for – stronger flavors, lower sodium, and a packaging design that is contemporary, fun, and healthy," says Rashim Oberoi, President of Simply 7 Snacks.

The bold new look and renovated products are in stores now.

ABOUT SIMPLY 7 SNACKS

Since 2011, Simply 7 has been making snacks with better-for-you ingredients and they are still doing that. Only better. Created for those who live their best life, Simply 7 serves up mouthwatering flavors with Goodness Made Simply™. For more information, please visit www.simply7snacks.com.