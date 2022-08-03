"Simply disgusting": Zelenskyy on former German Chancellor Schröders visit to Moscow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 23:43

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called "disgusting" the visit to Russia that Gerhard Schröder, Former Chancellor of Germany, made recently, and upon returning from which he declared that Putin was prepared to resume peace talks with Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address, quoted by European Pravda

Details: "Well, in general, it is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values," Zelenskyy said, without, however, mentioning Schröder by name.

On Wednesday, 3 August, former Chancellor Schröder said that President Putin was prepared to settle the war with Ukraine diplomatically. Schröder and Putin met in Moscow the previous week.

"The good news is that the Kremlin wants a diplomatic solution. There has already been an attempt to hold negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, for example in Istanbul this March…The first achievement is the grain deal. Maybe you can slowly expand that into a ceasefire," Germany’s former chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defence Committee in the German Bundestag, has criticised Schröder, saying that Putin’s "diplomatic solutions" revolve around controlling eastern Ukraine.

Schröder has called the war in Ukraine "a mistake by the Russian government" but has simultaneously suggested that both sides have to make concessions for the war to end. He added that it would be absurd for Ukraine to attempt to militarily reclaim Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!




Recommended Stories

  • UN chief criticizes `grotesque greed' of oil companies

    The United Nations chief sharply criticized the “grotesque greed” of oil and gas companies on Wednesday for making record profits from the energy crisis on the back of the world’s poorest people, “while destroying our only home.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was “immoral” that the largest energy companies in the first quarter of the year made combined profits of close to $100 billion. Guterres urged people everywhere to send a message to the fossil fuel industry and their financiers that “this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people, while destroying our only common home, the planet.”

  • How Anti-Railroad Mines Could Help Ukraine Sabotage Russia’s War Machine

    A proposal has emerged to redevelop a weapon that would deliberately target trains and the tracks that service them.

  • No Nigeria amnesty guarantees for gay dating app victims

    The police want help to build a case against fraudsters but Nigeria criminalises gay relations.

  • ‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food

    DFAC food strikes again.

  • Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order

    AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — After repeatedly rebuilding his home only to have it demolished by Israeli soldiers, Mohammed Abu Sabaha has a new plan to remain on the land — he is moving into a cave. Abu Sabaha is among some 1,000 Palestinians at risk of expulsion from an arid region of the occupied West Bank that the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Israel's Supreme Court upheld their expulsion in May after a two-decade legal battle.

  • With Lithuania, against Moscow

    Among the allies that have supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, Lithuania is one of the most consistent and active.

  • Report: Saints fear ‘significant knee injury’ for rookie safety Smoke Monday

    Report: Saints fear 'significant knee injury' for rookie safety Smoke Monday

  • Pelosi Taiwan trip: Iran, Syria join list of countries condemning controversial visit

    Syria and Iran join chorus of Chinese allies condemning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delegation to Taiwan with statements reiterating the One China Policy.

  • Kansas voters uphold abortion rights as Biden signs executive order protecting abortion access

    One day after Kansas voters upheld abortion rights in their state, President Biden signed an executive order to protect patients traveling for abortion care. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.

  • Some of Taiwan's 7-Eleven outlets said an 'unknown source' hacked their store TVs to display the message 'Warmonger Pelosi get out of Taiwan'

    Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Palace said cyberattack traffic on its website spiked by 200 times hours before Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.

  • Sex abuse and the Mormon church 'help line': 4 takeaways

    When an Arizona bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, learned that a member of his ward was sexually assaulting his 5-year-old daughter, he followed church policy and called the Mormon Abuse Help Line. The bishop later told law enforcement that church attorneys in Salt Lake City who staff the help line around the clock said that because he learned of the abuse during a counseling session the church considers a spiritual confession, he was legally bound to keep the abuse secret. Paul Douglas Adams, a U.S. Border Patrol employee living with his wife and six children in Bisbee, Arizona, continued abusing his daughter for as many as seven more years, and went on to abuse a second daughter.

  • Russia's Gazprom to get 50% of Sakhalin-2 LNG project replacement entity -reports

    Interfax said the new entity will be registered in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin. The Sakhalin-2 LNG plant is located 60 km (37 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday cut the value of their stakes in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project by 217.7 billion yen ($1.62 billion) after Moscow's move to seize control of it.

  • 2020 results denier to oversee voting in rural Nevada county

    County commissioners in rural Nevada appointed a new top election official who has denied that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and promises to implement plans to count every ballot by hand, in place of electronic vote tabulating machines. Republican Mark Kampf will succeed veteran county Clerk Sam Merlino, who is resigning over the county commission's hand-counting plans after months of unprecedented scrutiny over her work administering local elections. Kampf, whose first day as interim county clerk is Friday, is an accountant who recently served as county treasurer and won the Republican Party's nomination for county clerk in the June primary.

  • Russia to open duty-free shops selling western imports to foreign diplomats

    Goods must be paid for in foreign currency, a practice reminiscent of Soviet-era beryozka stores

  • Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine

    Spain cannot send its mothballed Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as they are "in an absolutely deplorable state" and could be a danger to the people firing them, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday. In June, Robles said the possibility "was on the table" after El Pais newspaper reported that Spain was considering sending around 40 German-made Leopards kept at a military base in Zaragoza to Ukraine.

  • EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

    For a year, U.S. officials have been saying that taking out a terrorist threat in Afghanistan with no American troops on the ground would be difficult but not impossible. Last weekend, the U.S. did just that — killing al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri with a CIA drone strike. Other high-profile airstrikes in the past had inadvertently killed innocent civilians.

  • Russia's ambassador to Japan pays respects at Hiroshima - media

    Russia's ambassador to Japan paid his respects at a memorial in Hiroshima on Thursday saying he wanted to highlight Russia's efforts to reduce nuclear arms and criticising a decision not to invite him to a commemoration on Saturday, media reported. Hiroshima became the first city to suffer an atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, and it holds a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the U.S. attack that killed more than 140,000 people by the end of that year, regularly inviting ambassadors from some 100 countries to take part. But this year, Russia was not invited because of its invasion of Ukraine, a city official said.

  • The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says

    Citi's chief economist said the Fed faces pressure on two sides - from slowing demand on the one hand, and high and sticky inflation on the other.

  • Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say

    China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.

  • Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Spurs China Battery Giant to Pause Plant Debut

    China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, the world's biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, has decided to push back a multibillion-dollar North American plant due to tensions raised by House Speaker&nbsp;Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter. Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.