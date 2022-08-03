"Simply disgusting": Zelenskyy on former German Chancellor Schröders visit to Moscow

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 23:43

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called "disgusting" the visit to Russia that Gerhard Schröder, Former Chancellor of Germany, made recently, and upon returning from which he declared that Putin was prepared to resume peace talks with Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address, quoted by European Pravda

Details: "Well, in general, it is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values," Zelenskyy said, without, however, mentioning Schröder by name.

On Wednesday, 3 August, former Chancellor Schröder said that President Putin was prepared to settle the war with Ukraine diplomatically. Schröder and Putin met in Moscow the previous week.

"The good news is that the Kremlin wants a diplomatic solution. There has already been an attempt to hold negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, for example in Istanbul this March…The first achievement is the grain deal. Maybe you can slowly expand that into a ceasefire," Germany’s former chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defence Committee in the German Bundestag, has criticised Schröder, saying that Putin’s "diplomatic solutions" revolve around controlling eastern Ukraine.

Schröder has called the war in Ukraine "a mistake by the Russian government" but has simultaneously suggested that both sides have to make concessions for the war to end. He added that it would be absurd for Ukraine to attempt to militarily reclaim Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!







