'I simply feel misled': Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard speak out; DeSantis vows to keep relocating migrants

Christine Fernando and Jeannette Hinkle, USA TODAY
·5 min read

After dozens of migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, some described grueling journeys to the U.S. and feelings of uncertainty after becoming part of a national spectacle.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the group of about 50 to the liberal enclave, part an escalating battle between Republican governors and the White House over immigration.

Carlos Muños said he journeyed from Venezuela to give his four-year-old son the things he didn't have — a meaningful education, the freedom to express his opinions without fear of persecution, a job where he can earn enough money to afford food.

Muños, who was studying electrical engineering before Venezuela's economic collapse halted his studies, said he wants to go back to school and dreams that his son will also go to college some day.

“I want peace,” he said. “Tranquility.”

Muños is among a group of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who arrived unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard after DeSantis chartered two flights. It's the latest in a string of moves by GOP governors meant to surprise Democratic strongholds with large influxes of migrants.

As DeSantis vowed on Friday to continue the program, it has drawn a firestorm of criticism from opponents, including President Joe Biden, who accused DeSantis of "playing politics with human beings, using them as props."

FOLLOW THE FLIGHT: Florida Gov. DeSantis flew 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard

A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

EL PASO VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS: El Paso County, city weigh options to stem humanitarian crisis as migration swells

Everlides Dela Hoz, a mother and grandmother, recalled the grueling journey to the U.S. during which she saw people in her group of travelers die from heart attacks, drowning and a snake bite.

After finding themselves in Martha's Vineyard, many expressed feelings of uncertainty as they wondered what may come next for them. Others, promised jobs and housing, felt lied to.

“When we got on the plane, they told us they would give us jobs, a place to live, everything,” Dela Hoz said through a translator. “The whole group is pretty upset. But they did take us to a nice place.”

"I simply feel misled because they told a lie and it has come to nothing," Pedro Luis Torrelaba, 36, said Friday.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it is "surging resources" to El Paso, Texas' sixth-largest city, where homeless shelters are overwhelmed and migrants with nowhere else to go are sleeping in the streets.

5 KEY THINGS TO KNOW: El Paso struggles to keep up with Venezuelan migrants

Here's what we know:

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard speak out

The migrants were falsely told jobs and housing would be waiting for them when they arrived in Martha's Vineyard, advocates and immigration attorneys said.

Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Washington-based civil rights group, said the migrants were given red folders with fake documents promising jobs and housing.

"It was all just a terrible lie," Garcia said, adding that he plans to file a complaint with the Department of Justice.

OPINON: DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt cruelly uses migrants as human pawns, helping no one

Many migrants arrived on the island with mandatory court dates and appointments with ICE in Texas, Washington, and D.C., some as early as Monday, according to Rachel Self, an immigration attorney who lives on Martha’s Vineyard. Self said the migrants were set up to fail.

“It could not be clearer that this is an attempt to ensure that these people are ordered removed, even as they try as hard as they can to comply with the instructions provided to them,” Self said.

U.S. officials told immigration attorneys that required check-ins would be postponed, said Julio Henriquez, an attorney who met with several migrants. Homeland Security officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

'IT'S CRIMINAL': Migrants were promised jobs, free housing before being taken to Martha's Vineyard

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside a church on Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Local leaders say two plane landings here appear to be carrying Venezuelan nationals sent to Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside a church on Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Local leaders say two plane landings here appear to be carrying Venezuelan nationals sent to Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Officials scramble to aid migrants, provide support at military base

Residents and state officials scrambled to provide housing, food and support for the migrants, who arrived on the Massachusetts island Wednesday.

Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha's Vineyard Community Services, said she was finishing up work when she saw 48 strangers outside her office with luggage and backpacks.

As authorities figure out next steps for the migrants, they were given shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, where dormitory-style accommodations, clothing, toiletry kits and food will be provided. Legal and health care services, including mental health and crisis counseling aid, will also be provided.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he would activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist.

POLITICS: Could Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant tactic backfire politically with key voting bloc?

What's going on in Venezuela?

The Venezuelan migrants are among a global diaspora of millions of people who left the country to escape a depressed economy and a dictatorial regime amid power outages, lack of access to reliable water, skyrocketing inflation and political turmoil.

The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates there are now more than six million Venezuelan refugees and migrants worldwide with more than 950,000 estimated to be asylum seekers. Most go to Colombia, but tens of thousands have made their way to the U.S and other countries, according to the U.S. State Department website.

Why Martha's Vineyard?

South of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard is an 87-square-mile island only accessible by plane or ferry. It also has a reputation as a liberal enclave.

As President Joe Biden decried the decision to fly the migrants to Martha's Vineyard, DeSantis said, "It's only when you have 50 illegal aliens end up in very wealthy, rich enclave that (Biden) decides to scramble on this."

REVERSE FREDOM RIDERS: Cape Cod migrant crisis evokes 60-year-old memories of similar ploy

Has this happened before?

Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, including sending more than 100 on Thursday to Vice President Kamala Harris's home. The state has also bused about 2,200 migrants to New York and 300 to Chicago.

Arizona has also sent more than 1,500 migrants to Washington since May.

Contributing: George Petras, Stephen J. Beard, Jennifer Borresen, Jeannette Hinkle, Heather McCarron, Sarah Carlon, Jeannette Hinkle and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY Network; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard speak out; DeSantis takes credit

Recommended Stories

  • White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard

    The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on CNN: 'I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray.'

    Gov. Newsom was responding to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, who asked the CEO at CNN to set up a televised debate between Newsom and DeSantis.

  • Martha's Vineyard rallies to help misled migrants

    STORY: When two aircraft full of Latin American migrants landed in the wealthy, liberal Massachusetts enclave of Martha’s Vineyard this week, Lisa Belcastro and her community leapt into action."I can't even express to you how many people have offered help, and translating, and food, and clothing, and water. And it is overwhelming.”Belcastro is a volunteer emergency shelter coordinator here. The migrants, many of them asylum-seekers from Venezuela, were sent by Florida’s Republican governor as part of a campaign aimed at shifting the immigration burden to Democratic areas.Some of the migrants said they were mislead into boarding the jets."They're here. They came to work. And every one of them has asked when they're starting their job. They were promised jobs, and they were promised immigration papers.”30 year old Venezuelan Eliomar Aguero was one of those people who said they were duped about their destination:"They treated me very well. Thank God…We didn't know we were coming here (to Martha's Vineyard). We were not aware.”Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, took credit for the two flights - that carried around 50 migrants to the island.In recent weeks, Texas and Arizona have sent busloads of migrants to the Democratic-run cities of New York, Chicago and Washington.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said Republican governors were using migrants as "political pawns."Meanwhile, locals have rallied to assist the migrants… offering aid however they can: Melanie: “I'm working with a local dentist. We're donating our time to assess the folks that have the most acute dental problems and get them out of pain so they can move on with their lives…Human kindness. People need help. And if we're in an opportunity to help them, then why not?”Richard Reinhardsen, Salvation Army: "We initially provided some snacks, foods, water. We can provide additional food resources if they're needed. But we... and also water. We can appraise we can provide emotional, spiritual care if that's needed.”The state of Massachusetts transported the migrants off the wealthy island as of Friday morning, with Republican Governor Charlie Baker saying the migrants would be housed temporarily at a Cape Cod military base, organized by state emergency officials.

  • DeSantis says two flights he chartered ‘just the beginning’ of efforts to relocate migrants

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a press conference Friday the transport of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., is “just the beginning” of efforts to relocate those crossing the border. This week, DeSantis chartered two flights carrying migrants, the majority of which are believed to be from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The…

  • Eye Opener: Tropical Storm Fiona threatens Caribbean, Puerto Rico

    Tropical Storm Fiona is moving across the Caribbean, prompting watches for Puerto Rico. Also, migrants who were sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard have been moved to a military base on Cape Cod. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Gov. DeSantis said Florida is not a sanctuary state.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Rails on DeSantis and Abbott’s ‘Grotesque’ Migrant Stunt: ‘You Don’t Own the Libs With Human Lives’ (Video)

    Joe Scarborough weighed in on the governors sending migrants to Washington, D.C. and Martha's Vineyard for political gain

  • Bidens head to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, headed to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, departing Washington without any former U.S. presidents, who are not taking part in the somber event. The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral, which takes place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, was for the Bidens only. The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking a grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

  • Flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard a 'stunt': WH

    STORY: The migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard as part of an escalating effort by Republican governors to call attention to what they view as Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border amid record attempted crossings.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, has taken credit for transporting the migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, though the legal basis for the Florida government to round up migrants in a different state remained unclear.The flights follow a busing effort by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, another Republican, that has sent more than 10,000 migrants to the Democrat-controlled cities of Washington, New York and Chicago since April. The Republican governor of Arizona also has sent more than 1,800 migrants to Washington.Jean-Pierre accused the governors of "creating political theater".U.S. government attorneys are exploring possible litigation around the efforts by the governors to move migrants north, a Biden administration official told Reuters.

  • AOC Calls Out Republican Congressman

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out a congressman for interrupting a witness during a congressional hearing.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis sends dozens of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Gov. DeSantis’ office claims to have funded two flights with about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

  • Report: Green-based charter flew immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard

    Two aircrafts from Ultimate Jet Charters based out of the Akron Canton Airport in Green reportedly flew immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard.

  • Martha's Vineyard, Governor DeSantis and the Island Shuffle

    Governor DeSantis sent a group of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, an exclusive island that has always had a working class making a home in paradise.

  • Race for last? How the new MLB playoff format creates surprising odds for Mariners, Rays in AL wild-card hunt

    There are three wild-card teams in each league. But does the last one in actually have a better path to the World Series?

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida governor

    Volunteers on Martha's Vineyard are working to find shelter and other services after 50 migrants were transported there on orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Social Security: 3 Reasons Why Record COLA Increase in 2023 Could Backfire on Seniors

    The Social Security Administration recalculates Social Security benefits annually to keep pace with inflation. The cost of living allowance is based on the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Wage...

  • Time to Go Inside King Charles III's Newly Inherited Mass Fortune

    King Charles III has a newly inherited fortune and the time has come to go inside his net worth—including the Duchy of Lancaster and the Queen's $500 million.

  • Florida's Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of raising more than any governor — ever

    The fundraising prowess of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cemented his standing as Trump's main potential 2024 rival.

  • Newsom challenges DeSantis to a debate following migrant controversy

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate on Friday, following Democrats’ outrage over DeSantis’s decision to charter two planes of migrants that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. “Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Since…

  • Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House￼

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained […] The post Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House￼ appeared first on TheGrio.