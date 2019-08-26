What Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:SSD) Share Price Doing?

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD), which is in the building business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $66.46 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $59.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Simpson Manufacturing's current trading price of $61.78 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Simpson Manufacturing’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Simpson Manufacturing

What is Simpson Manufacturing worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Simpson Manufacturing today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $72.97, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Simpson Manufacturing’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Simpson Manufacturing?

NYSE:SSD Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Simpson Manufacturing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SSD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SSD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Simpson Manufacturing. You can find everything you need to know about Simpson Manufacturing in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Simpson Manufacturing, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.