Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:SSD) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Simpson Manufacturing's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Simpson Manufacturing

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Simpson Manufacturing is:

26% = US$346m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Simpson Manufacturing's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Simpson Manufacturing has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 24% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Given the circumstances, the significant 27% net income growth seen by Simpson Manufacturing over the last five years is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared Simpson Manufacturing's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SSD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Simpson Manufacturing Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Simpson Manufacturing's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 80% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Simpson Manufacturing has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Simpson Manufacturing's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

