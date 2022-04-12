Simpsonville couple accused of homicide by child abuse to appear in court Thursday

A Simpsonville couple accused of homicide by child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old girl will have a court hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday in front of Greenville County Judge Letitia Verdin, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

A solicitor's office spokesperson did not immediately return calls or emails seeking more information on the nature of the hearing. The hearing was not reflected in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Back in November, Ariel Robinson was ordered to submit a DNA test, according to online court records.

The Robinsons were each charged with homicide in the death of Victoria Rose Smith, who was found unresponsive in the Robinsons' home on Sellwood Circle in Simpsonville. The charges carry a sentence of 20 years up to life in prison. Ariel Robinson is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.

Jerry Robinson was granted bond last April clearing the way for being under house arrest with GPS monitoring pending his trial. He is to reside with his parents and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to Verdin's court order.

Victoria's death was the direct result of physical abuse, according to Simpsonville city government.

Jerry Robinson said he was outside of his home when heard his wife beating Victoria with a belt on the day in January that Victoria was found unresponsive, Assistant Solicitor Christy Kednocker-Sustakovitch said during Jerry Robinson's bond hearing.

Ariel Robinson performed the Heimlich maneuver, but she told police it didn't appear to work. Ariel Robinson then pressed on Victoria's stomach in an attempt to revive her, Kednocker-Sustakovitch said.

Victoria was beaten with a belt and a paddle, according to Kednocker-Sustakovitch.

A formal adoption for Victoria was scheduled for Jan. 19, five days after her death.

