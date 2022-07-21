'We knew John did it': Family of slain Simpsonville woman says they never lost hope

After six years, a Simpsonville man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his estranged wife in 2016, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

John Blauvelt, 33, was arrested in Medford, Oregon on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and Medford police, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Catherine "Cati" Ann Blauvelt, 22, last spoke to a family member on Oct. 24, 2016, while on the way back home from her job at PetSmart on Woodruff Road. She was reported missing by her mother the following day and was discovered by friends just a few hours later.

Cati Blauvelt's body was found hidden in the basement of an abandoned house off of S.E. Main Street in Simpsonville. The property had been abandoned for over 20 years.

On Nov. 18, 2016, the Simpsonville Police Department obtained warrants for John Blauvelt's arrest, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He had worked as a U.S. Army recruiter in Greenville County at the time of Cati Blauvelt's death but was classified as a deserter and fled the area with his 17-year-old girlfriend in Fountain Inn, according to the U.S. Marshals. John Blauvelt was last seen in New Mexico in November 2016, traveling with a female.

The girl's parents reported her missing to the Fountain Inn Police Department in November 2016, according to the release. John Blauvelt and the girl traveled through Alabama, Texas and California.

She was found in Oregon on December 2016, when she was abandoned by John Blauvelt and called her parents.

John Blauvelt had assumed an alias of "Ben Klein", according to U.S. Marshals.

'Losing a child is unbearable'

“I hope that the arrest of John Blauvelt brings Cati’s family some relief from the situation that they have had to endure the past few years," Simpsonville Police Chief Mike Hanshaw said in an emailed statement.

During a press conference on Thursday, Cati's mother, Patricia Piver, said even almost six years later, it was still difficult to talk about Cati.

"Losing a child is unbearable. We knew that John did it. But when he ran, our hearts sunk and then he disappeared off the face of the map and months turned into years and now five and half years later, I mean you lose hope and you just gotta find something to hold onto. But getting that call yesterday, I'm still shaking, it was the most amazing phone call ever," Piver said.

According to the family, Cati Blauvet was in a domestic violence relationship with John Blauvelt.

Piver said she's thought a lot about Cati Blauvet's relationship with John Blauvelt and domestic violence relationships overall.

"He or she will beat you one day and then the next day apologize. Don't believe it. She (Cati Blauvet) got away from him and moved back home. They're not gonna change, they threaten, beat and hurt you, get away and stay away. Protect yourself always, you never know when you're not lucky," Piver said.

The last message the family got from Cati Blauvet was a Facebook message with a purple flower saying "Send this to the people you love the most and if they love you they'll send it back."

Piver said she sent the message back.

Brandi Blackwell, Cati Blauvet's sister, said Cati Blauvet came over to her house the day before she went to work to find work clothes.

Blackwell told Cati Blauvelt that she looked good and that she was looking healthy because she had gotten away from John Blauvelt.

"She looked different, she acted different, she talked different, I just told her how good she looks and she giggled and said, 'Thank you," Blackwell said, recalling the event nearly six years ago.

Blackwell said that was the last time she spoke with her sister. The family said they would never give up on Cati Blauvet.

John Blauvet is being held in the Jackson County jail in Oregon, awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

