Simpsonville man shot by Greenville County deputy settles lawsuit for $650K

A Simpsonville man who was shot inside his home by a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded a $650,000 settlement this week after a federal lawsuit was filed against the Sheriff’s Office in 2020.

On June 13, 2019, Dick Tench was shot in his home through a window by deputy Kevin Azzara. Azzara was responding to a panic alarm that was mistakenly activated, according to the lawsuit.

After Tench was shot, his wife, Cindy Tench, was unlawfully seized and held in the dining room for two hours by deputies Randal Solomon and Joshua Sheldon, unaware of her husband’s state, according to the lawsuit.

All three deputies were named in the lawsuit along with the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.

“It’s been a long three years, but the case is finally over,” Beattie Ashmore, the attorney who represented Tench for the lawsuit, told The Greenville News. “Dick and Cindy appreciate the efforts of the current administration of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in resolving this case.”

According to the lawsuit, Azzara never turned on his blue lights or siren when he arrived at the Tench home. In a written statement, Azzara said he rang the doorbell and looked in the window before he examined the perimeter of the house and found no signs of forced entry.

Tench was asleep in the recliner of a front room of the home while his wife was asleep upstairs, the lawsuit states. After awaking to the sound of the doorbell, Tench noticed a light shining into the house. In fear someone was breaking into the home, he picked up his firearm. Tench has a concealed weapons permit.

Although Azzara failed to turn on his body camera until after the shooting, the device automatically captured 30 seconds of video prior to being turned on. The body camera captured Tench with his back to the front door before turning forward.

Azzara shot through the windowpane, struck Tench twice and jumped off the porch. He never announced that he was law enforcement prior to shooting, the lawsuit says.

An initial statement from the Sheriff’s Office to media and posted on Facebook claimed Tench opened the front door and pointed a firearm at Azzara before being shot. However, body camera footage revealed Tench never pointed his firearm at Azzara, as initially alleged.

A bullet remains permanently lodged in Tench’s hip, the lawsuit says.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into the incident cleared Azzara of any criminal wrongdoing.

According to GCSO spokesperson, Lt. Ryan Flood, Azzara, Solomon and Sheldon are all still employed as deputies by the Sheriff's Office. No additional comment was provided regarding the case.

Azzara was previously named in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office in 2019.

Cheryl Inabinet filed the lawsuit after her estranged husband, Joseph Inabinet, was shot and killed by several deputies in 2017. She was awarded $175,000 in a settlement in 2020.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Simpsonville man shot by Greenville County deputy settles lawsuit