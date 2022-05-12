Simpsonville woman found guilty of killing 3-year-old foster daughter following trial

A Greenville County jury found Ariel Robinson guilty of homicide by child abuse following a four-day trial that ended with the Simpsonville woman's testimony.

Victoria Rose Smith, 3, died Jan. 14, 2021, from blunt force injuries. Robinson, a former Food Network star, was charged with homicide by child abuse.

The jury reached a verdict around 2 p.m. Thursday after Robinson had testified. Earlier in the week, testimony was heard from a medical examiner, fire marshal, police officers, church members and family among others.

